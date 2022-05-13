BRATTLEBORO — Reformer journalist Bob Audette will be featured on an episode of "Crime Stories with Nancy Grace" Friday.
Grace spoke with Audette about the Nathan Carman murder case. It will appear at crimeonline.com/podcast, FOX Nation and on Sirius XM Triumph Channel 111 at 8.
The show is also available via podcast at omny.fm/shows/crime-stories-with-nancy-grace/deadly-three-hour-cruise.
Carman, of Vernon, has been charged with murder on the high seas in the death of his mother. He pleaded not guilty Wednesday in federal court and was ordered held pending a detention hearing on Monday.
If convicted of murder, he could be sentenced to life in prison.