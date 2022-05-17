BRATTLEBORO — A judge is weighing whether to seal the records of an alleged sexual assault case in which the state dropped the charges after the victim died.
"It's sufficiently complicated that I'm going to take it under advisement," Judge Michael Kainen said Monday during oral arguments in Windham Superior Court, Criminal Division.
The state dropped felony charges of sexual assault and lewd and lascivious conduct against Victor Tomelden of Altamont, N.Y., in February, about two days after the victim suddenly died. Tomelden, who was 23 when he was arrested by the Vermont State Police in October 2020, and the victim were both students at Landmark College in Putney when the incident was alleged to have occurred.
Dana Nevins, deputy state’s attorney, previously told the Reformer he didn’t feel confident that he could provide enough evidence without the victim's testimony to prove the charges beyond a reasonable doubt. Her death “had nothing to do, to my knowledge, with this incident," he said at the time.
"The case generated a fair amount of media attention," Nevins told the court Monday, naming four outlets which reported on it including the Reformer and the Bennington Banner. "This information, even if sealed, is not going away. But I think that the public interest in this case has been large."
By sealing the records, Nevins argued, the public would not have access to information to evaluate the response of officials and agencies involved in the case. And, he said, the defendant would not be provided much relief because a lot of the information is already available to the public in a simple Google search.
Defense attorney James Valente of Costello, Valente and Gentry in Brattleboro asked the court to seal the records, arguing that the move would help his client with securing jobs.
"He's not a Vermont resident, so he's not protected by the Vermont law that's designed to shield people from questions on their job application about past criminal charges or convictions," Valente said. "And so, right now, someone says, 'Have you been charged with a crime?' He has to say, 'Yes,' and likely that will result in a record check. And that's likely going to result in a record being sent to an employer that says that he was charged with sexual assault not very long ago."
Valente argued that the public had opportunities to assess the response of officials and agencies for months now. He said he believes if his client was acquitted in a trial, it would have been reported in the news.
Valente described Tomelden as "a young man who suffers from a learning disability and was doing extremely well" at Landmark College, where he was a student leader. State Police said in court filings that the sexual assault happened in October 2020 in Tomelden’s campus office, which he was granted as the school’s student government president.
"He was charged, I believe, almost exactly one full calendar year after the report," Valente said. "I will tell you that this was a matter that was likely to be tried if not for the unfortunate untimely demise of the complaining witness. And the reason for that was because we had contemporaneous text messages that showed that there was a plan to engage in some sort of physical romantic contact and discussion afterwards about what had happened."
Previously, Valente told the Reformer that Tomelden "has asserted his innocence throughout and was grateful to learn of the dismissal." The charges were dropped without prejudice, so they can be filed again.