BRATTLEBORO — Windham Superior Court Judge Katherine Hayes has denied a couple's request that they be allowed contact while the man awaits trial for an assault last September in Brattleboro that left the woman with multiple facial fractures.
Hayes denied the motion filed by the attorney for Preston Lawson, 22, of Troy, who is charged with two felony aggravated domestic assaults on his partner, who is now living in New Mexico. He is also charged as a habitual offender, since he has three prior felony convictions. If convicted of the latest charges, he could be sentenced to life in prison.
"Based on the evidence presented, the court is entirely unpersuaded that there should be any modification of the existing limitation on the defendant’s right to have contact with (the victim)," the judge wrote, in a decision released last Friday. "The fact that they both desire such a change is not sufficient to demonstrate that it is in the interests of justice. The evidence as to the defendant’s flagrant, repeated contacts with (the victim), in violation of the court’s order, and the fact that many of those contacts included communications about this case and the defendant’s charges and potential sentences if convicted strongly supports this decision."
The judge noted the injuries the woman sustained allegedly by Lawson included bleeding on the brain, multiple facial fractures, orbital fractures, sternum fractures, rib fractures and a punctured left lung. She was first treated at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital before being transferred to Albany Medical Center due to the severity of her injuries.
Lawson has been held without bail at the state prison in Springfield since his arrest last September after police found the woman -- and their Brattleboro hotel room -- covered in blood.
Lawson initially claimed that strangers had broken into their hotel room and beaten the woman, but she took the stand recently and said that wasn't true.
Last month she had told Hayes that both she and Lawson were responsible for her injuries.
While in jail, Lawson had been circumventing the original court order and talking to the woman on another inmate's phone or devices, at least 50 times, according to testimony presented by Windham County Deputy State's Attorney Dana Nevins, who handles domestic violence cases for the office. The testimony revealed that Lawson talked about the criminal charges against him, and he also talked to the woman about a plan he had to escape from the prison.
The conditions of release had previously been changed to allow the couple to write letters to each other, (which are monitored by prison staff and the state's attorney's office to make sure Lawson is not witness tampering) but the ruling prohibits phone, text or in-person visits at the prison.
"The court also notes that (the victim) may write letters to the defendant. She is not barred from communicating with him," she pointed out.