BRATTLEBORO — Windham Superior Court Judge John Treadwell has dismissed arson and burglary charges pending against a former Bellows Falls man since 2004, who has repeatedly been found not competent to stand trial.
Treadwell agreed with arguments raised by Arthur Parker's attorney, Sara Kagle of Vermont Legal Aid in Springfield, who said that the charges should be dismissed in the interests of justice because of the lengthy delay. Treadwell agreed and said the constitutional right to a speedy trial had been violated, and the charges were dismissed with prejudice, meaning they cannot be refiled.
Parker was first charged with an October 2004 fire on Forest Road in Westminster that destroyed the Colby home.
Kagle has said that Parker was developmentally disabled, and as of 2020 was discharged from supervision by the Department of Mental Health, and is now living with an unidentified family.
Treadwell's lengthy decision, issued last month, notes that Parker had "a long history of fire setting events in Massachusetts" as well as "a history of mental health issues." But the judge ruled that the four established legal points in deciding speedy trial issues weighed in Parker's favor.
Parker had first been charged in 2004 with the burglary and arson of a home in Westminster. Shortly after his arraignment in 2005, he was examined and found competent to stand trial, and again examined in 2006, and again found competent.
However, starting in 2007, he was examined by the same psychiatrist, Dr. Robert Linder, who found that he was not competent. Subsequent exams also found him not competent and he was hospitalized.
Treadwell noted that Parker's whereabouts during the past 18 years wasn't publicly known, although Parker did spend an unknown amount of time in the custody of the Department of Mental Health.
"The court has found that the delay since September 18, 2008, is solely attributable to the state. While the record does not support any finding of governmental misconduct or bad faith, the state has simply failed to exercise necessary diligence in moving this matter forward," the judge wrote. "The delay here is extraordinary."
Parker's case was in limbo until Kagle filed motions in 2021 and in 2022 to have the case thrown out and resolved.
"Judge Treadwell found that Arthur Parker, who was charged with a crime in 2004, was deprived of constitutional speedy trial rights. This analysis is appropriate even where defendants are found incompetent to stand trial and there are many other defendants in Windham County whose rights are being similarly denied," Kagle said Tuesday in an email.
"I am concerned that the approach in Windham County has the effect of criminalizing mental illness," she said.
The case now shifts to a legal argument over whether Parker's former charges should be expunged from the public record.
"The state's position, that it should remain visible as a public record is an affront to the defendant and to the purpose of the expungement statutes which is to eradicate collateral consequences," Kagle wrote in her motion in support of expungement.
Windham County Deputy State's Attorney David Gartenstein said that he wasn't appealing the judge's decision, but, according to his motion, wanted Parker's case to remain in the public record.
"Defendant’s criminal conduct implicates substantial public safety concerns, and it is important that there be a public record of what has transpired. Sealing or expungement therefore would be contrary to the interests of justice," Gartenstein wrote in opposition to sealing Parker's record.
"The conduct the defendant was charged with caused injury to the victims. The defendant was found incompetent," he said Monday, and he noted that Parker has never spent any time in a Vermont prison.
He said both the victim and the state's attorney's office did not have access to any family court hearings regarding Parker that dealt with his mental health status. The Vermont Attorney General's office handles such mental health cases, he said.