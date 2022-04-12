NEWFANE — A former Bellows Falls man who pleaded guilty to aiding in the 2002 murders of two people in the Mollie Beattie State Forest in Grafton had an appeal to overturn his agreement denied by a Windham Superior Court judge.
“[Charles Sherman’s] pleas of guilty were made knowingly and voluntarily, there was a factual basis for his pleas, and/or in the alternative, because he waived the right to bring this action as part of a valid, knowing, and beneficial plea agreement, and he is bound by that agreement,” wrote Judge Katherine Hayes in an order penned last September but published on the Vermont Judiciary’s website on Friday.
Michael Perez, now 40, of Bellows Falls and New York City, was convicted in November 2004 of the murders of Colleen Davis, 34, of Athens, and Gregg Enos, 34, of Brattleboro. Enos had been stabbed to death and Davis, who was sexually assaulted by Perez, was beaten to death with a tree branch.
Sherman, now 62, received two concurrent sentences of 20 years to life. Judge John Wesley, who presided over the proceedings, warned Sherman at the time the agreement was reached that there was no guarantee he would ever get out of jail.
Perez was sentenced to life in prison.
In late 2018, Sherman filed with the Windham Superior Court in Newfane to have his agreement overturned, arguing that Wesley was biased against him. Sherman wrote that he had been “coherst” [sic] into accepting the plea and that his court-appointed lawyer had been “below standers” [sic] and had not adequately defended him.
In January 2021, the state filed a motion asking the court to dismiss Sherman’s appeal, who had initially been charged with aggravated murder.
“I understand that by my pleas of guilty I am admitting the essential elements of the offenses of Aiding in Second Degree Murder of Gregg Enos and Colleen Davis with which I have been charged,” signed Sherman in his plea agreement. “I am also admitting that the State has sufficient evidence to convict me of these two offenses as amended.”
Hayes noted that Sherman stated that he had read the agreement, that he had consulted with his attorney, Matthew Harnett, about it and that he fully understood the agreement.
Sherman also admitted to giving a knife to Perez, who used that knife to kill Enos. He also admitted to helping Perez move the bodies and in destroying and disposing of evidence.
“The judge asked if the petitioner had ‘any disagreement with the facts that he described,’ and the petitioner said ‘no,’” wrote Hayes. “When asked if he was ‘prepared to agree that those facts ... establish a factual basis for the plea,’ the petitioner said ‘yes.’”
In a statement to the court, Sherman contended he was “a victim” and “was forced” to engage in the acts with which he was charged.
“From a review of that recording it is clear that the petitioner expressed significant remorse, repeatedly saying he was sorry,” wrote Hayes. “He also stated that he was entering into the plea agreement because he knew it would result in his having a chance to get out of jail.”
Nonetheless, after conferring with his attorney, Sherman agreed to the elements of the crime and his participation in the murders, wrote Hayes.
“[T]he trial judge went through every detail of the plea agreement directly with the petitioner,” wrote Hayes. “The petitioner’s attorney and the State’s Attorney both outlined the facts that supported the petitioner’s pleas, on the record, in the petitioner’s presence. The petitioner’s own statement to the police shortly after the events that led to these charges was played in open court, in the petitioner’s presence, and both the defendant and the State agreed that this statement formed a part of the factual basis for the defendant’s pleas.”
Sherman had a very clear understanding of the elements of the charges against him and the factual basis for those charges, and then voluntarily pleaded guilty to those charges, wrote Hayes, who also noted that as part of the plea agreement he waived his right to petition for post-conviction relief.
“During the plea proceeding, the petitioner repeatedly acknowledged that he had received a significant benefit as part of the plea agreement, because he was guaranteed a sentence substantially more favorable than he would have obtained if convicted of aggravated murder at trial,” wrote Hayes, who denied Sherman’s appeal.