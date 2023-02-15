BRATTLEBORO — A former Windham man was sentenced to eight years to life in prison for what was described as a brutal attack on his partner as she was breaking up with him.
Jeremy Lee Amsden, 51, in a long, rambling address to the court, described how his life had unraveled — in fact, it had never really been whole, as he asked the court for leniency during his sentencing hearing last week.
“I am a kind and caring man,” he said at one point. “I accept responsibility for my actions and the bad choices I have made,” he said.
But Windham Superior Court Judge Katherine Hayes rejected Amsden’s long plea, and said that Amsden’s history showed he could not be trusted to be around women without resorting to violence.
Saying he was guilty of a “brutal assault” that left the woman with a swollen and bruised face and body, the judge said the woman was lucky she didn’t end up with a skull fracture.
“It could have been charged as aggravated assault,” she noted, adding that the attacks on the woman had an effect on her son, as well.
She called Amsden, who is originally from Windham, a case of “Jekyll and Hyde.” Amsden said he recently had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.
Windham County Deputy State’s Attorney Dana Nevins, who prosecuted the case, said that Amsden was prosecuted as a habitual offender: He now has eight convictions for domestic assault, seven of them felonies involving five different partners.
His victim in the 2020 case had testified in an earlier portion of the sentencing, according to Nevins.
Amsden told Hayes that he had a brain tumor that was diagnosed at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital after serious nosebleeds, that the care he was receiving at the state prison in Springfield was poor, and that he still hadn’t received an MRI.
He said he had many medical conditions, and was not receiving adequate care or drug treatment for them, particularly the drug for his migraines. He said he had filed grievances with the state, and the drug recently had been reinstated.
Amsden told the judge that his mother was dying of cancer, and asked that he be allowed to stay out of jail so that he could spend time with her. He said he only learned to read and write once he got out of school.
But Hayes said, while that was regrettable, her job was to ensure that he could not hurt another person, and there was no evidence he wouldn’t resort to violence again.
According to Amsden’s court record, he had seven prior convictions for domestic assault, as well as the 2020 one. He had been convicted in 2013, 2008, 2007 (twice), 2004, 2000 and in 1998. He’s currently in jail on the 2020 case.
“Your honor, I know what my record looks like,” he said, noting that he also has post-traumatic stress disorder, in addition to bipolar disorder.
But he said he’s a hard worker, and had gotten his first paying job when he was 13 years old.
Hayes told Amsden she was still unconvinced he could be trusted around women.
“He’s not capable of having a healthy relationship with a woman,” she said to the court. He resorts to violence and “extremely controlling behavior.”
In the 2020 case, he assaulted his former partner when she was trying to break up with him after an 18-month relationship.
Hayes said she needed to “send a message to others” that such behavior is not acceptable, as well as a strong message to Amsden himself.
The state had been seeking a sentence of 15 years to life, while Amsden’s attorney was seeking a four-year sentence.
“I’m convinced more jail” is warranted, Hayes said, “and it shouldn’t be minimal, it should be longer. It’s simply unacceptable behavior.”
“A life sentence is necessary,” she said, to guarantee supervision of Amsden for the rest of his life.
At the end of the lengthy hearing, Amsden tried to have the last word, saying that the judge had made some inaccurate statements.
“Your turn’s over,” she said, and he was taken back to jail.