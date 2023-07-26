BRATTLEBORO — A 28-year-old homeless man will remain in jail after a judge determined last week that the weight of the evidence against him in a sexual assault case was great.
Alex Martin, 28, who is living near the Harris Hill Ski Jump according to court documents, is charged with the July 3 sexual assault of a woman he knew near the Brattleboro Retreat Meadows.
The woman told police she had met with him at the Brattleboro Common in order to retrieve her fishing rods and gear. She said she fought with him and told him repeatedly she didn't want to have sex with him but he picked her up and slammed her to the ground and she blacked out and lost consciousness, court records stated.
The woman was treated first at Clear Choice emergency care and then taken to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital for her injuries.
When police questioned Martin and asked him if the sex was consensual, Martin told the detective "for the most part."
She appeared in the courtroom with her lawyer Monday during a hearing on Martin's weight of the evidence hearing, saying that Martin belonged at the Retreat and not in jail, and that she wanted to still have contact with him -- as a friend.
Attorney Kathleen Rivers told the judge that the victim in the case "would like her voice heard in the process. She doesn't want him in jail."
"Her friendship with him is very important to her," River said.
But Barrett said that wasn't possible at this time, but that once pre-trial preparations and interviews are complete, she might lift the prohibition against contact.
Barrett said that Martin should be held without bail until a bed opens up for him at the Brattleboro Retreat, if possible.
The victim told police that Martin was a nice person as long as he was taking his medication for his illness.
Police met with the woman at the emergency room at the hospital, and went to the scene, where they found a green jacket and evidence in the ground of a scuffle, or people struggling.
Barrett noted that Martin's attorney, Rick Ammons of the Windham County Public Defender's office, did not present evidence about Martin's mental illness or family circumstances, in making her decision from the bench.
Ammons had said earlier that he wasn't raising the issue of competency at that time. "He really needs treatment," he said. "He refutes he sexually assaulted this young woman."
She noted that he had two felony convictions and nine misdemeanor convictions, including an armed robbery in 2017.
If convicted, Martin faces up to life in prison.