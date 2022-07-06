BRATTLEBORO — A Bellows Falls man, who was described as a wonderful father but a controlling and dangerous partner, will remain in jail.
Windham Superior Court Judge Michael Kainen last week denied a request to release Jay Pinette, 47, from prison, where he has been since his arrest about two weeks earlier.
Pinette is charged with multiple felonies for aggravated domestic assaults on a girlfriend over a long period of time, including several in 2020 in Saxtons River. He is also charged with sending sexual photos electronically of the woman to another man without her permission, and stalking.
Pinette’s attorney, Richard Ammons of the Windham County public defender’s office, said alcohol was behind Pinette’s problems, and that he had been sober for about eight years until recently.
Windham County Deputy State’s Attorney Dana Nevins played recorded interviews with the victim in the case, and she said that his drinking had been getting “worse and worse.” Nevins also admitted as evidence photographs of the woman’s injuries that she had sustained in 2020.
The woman asked police not to press charges against Pinette, saying it “will be the end of me.”
Ammons, Pinette’s attorney, put Pinette’s college-age son on the stand, who said his father was his best friend and that he had been a wonderful single father. He said his father is helping to pay for his college, and that he lives with his father when he’s not in school.
Ammons, quoting Pinette’s counselor at HCRS, Dr. Ingrid Sell, described Pinette as an exemplary father. On short notice, Sell could not testify in court without getting clearance from her employer, Ammons said.
But Kainen said Pinette’s behavior with the woman concerned him the most. And he didn’t believe he could impose conditions on Pinette’s release that would protect the woman.
Ammons said that Pinette’s older sister, who lives in Burlington and works for the Howard Center as its finance director, was willing to check up on him via Facetime on a regular schedule, so he could be released to live at his Bellows Falls home.
“This man doesn’t need to be held in jail,” Ammons said.
But Kainen said that Pinette’s record and previous convictions of aggravated domestic assault were troublesome. He said Pinette had demonstrated “abusive and controlling conduct, no doubt he said he was sorry.”
Often, such abusers answer, “’I’ll be better, I’ll get help,’” the judge said.
“Then he did it again, and did it again and did it again. It’s all controlling behavior,” Kainen said. “He has no problem with breaking the law.”
While the victim’s fear of Pinette is not binding on his decision making, Kainen said, Pinette’s repeated bad behavior was impossible to ignore.
While Pinette’s son was “very credible,” he said, “I feel bad taking his father away from him.”
Pinette is “a very good father and a dangerous domestic partner,” the judge said, adding that in his mind Pinette was “still dangerous.”
He ordered Pinette to continue to be held without bail, and suggested that a settlement conference be held in 30 days that might include some kind of electronic monitoring as part of his sentence.
“Explore that,” he told the two attorneys.