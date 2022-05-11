BRATTLEBORO — A lewd and lascivious case against a Brattleboro man will go forward.
Windham Superior Judge Michael Kainen on Wednesday denied a motion for dismissal on behalf of Jordan Chapman, 34, of Brattleboro, who is charged with two counts of lewd and lascivious conduct with a child.
Chapman’s attorneys, Aimee Goddard and Bettina Buehler, challenged the seriousness of evidence against their client during Wednesday’s hearing on the motion, saying it wasn’t clear that Chapman’s actions with the 13-year-old were criminal in nature.
Windham County Deputy State’s Attorney David Gartenstein played a video recording of an interview with the child, in which the child said Chapman’s touching her made her uncomfortable.
Chapman is already on the sex offender’s registry, the girl told Samantha Prince of The Children’s Place, who conducted the interview on behalf of the Brattleboro Police Department last year.
The girl told Prince that she was sleeping when Chapman started rubbing her knee, and slid his hand up her thigh. It was clear to her, she said, that he was trying to touch her vagina. In the second instance, he touched her buttocks.
The girl, during the interview with Prince, described the incident as “it’s bad ... it’s not bad bad.”
The girl also said that Chapman made statements to her that upset her, telling her that her shorts were too short and that she should be wearing a bra.
Goddard, one of Chapman’s attorneys, said that if such statements showed criminal sexual intent, most Vermont parents would be in “trouble.”
“All of us in Vermont, parents, are in big, big trouble,” said Goddard, noting that parents, coaches and clergy make such statements to kids “all over the state.”
Goddard said there was no evidence of “grooming behavior” on the part of Chapman toward the girl, and she said that the girl was speculating about Chapman’s intent.
“This defendant is not this child’s parent, this defendant is not this child’s guardian,” Gartenstein responded, noting that such “offensive comment” reveals a sexual intent, since Chapman does not have a parental role.
“This is a case for the jury to decide,” he said.
Chapman, who was arrested last spring after an investigation by the Brattleboro police, is currently being held at the Marble Valley Correctional Center in Rutland.
A companion motion to quash a motion by the defense to get access to the girl’s confidential student record was not heard Wednesday.