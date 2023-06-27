BRATTLEBORO — Windham Superior Court Judge Katherine Hayes lowered the cash bail for a 20-year-old Connecticut man charged with a large drug-dealing scheme in Brattleboro.
D'Jay Hammett, 20, was arrested June 9 at Moore Court in Brattleboro, along with three Brattleboro residents. Police said they confiscated $200,000 worth of drugs -- close to two pounds of crack cocaine and a large amount of fentanyl -- in the search warrant of the property, where Hammett stayed with two Vermont women.
Hammett, who has no criminal record, was being held for lack of $100,000 bail, but after hearing from his mother, Charlette Hammett of Hartford, Conn., Hayes agreed to release him to his mother's custody, but with $20,000 in cash bail also being posted.
Hammett told the judge she was a nurse and that she and other family members would supervise Hammett.
Hammett said her son was not living with her at the time of his arrest and that she was not aware of his alleged criminal activities or the fact that he was in Vermont. She said they were estranged because he had dropped out of high school.
Her priority, she told Hayes on Monday during a bail review hearing, is making sure he goes back to school and gets a job.
Hayes directly questioned Charlette Hammett whether she was employed, and whether she would be home to supervise her son.
Hammett said she's a "contract" nurse who usually works the night shift about an hour away from her home, but she said her son's father or her brother would take over supervision when she wasn't there. She said she has three other children, the youngest being two years old.
Hayes noted that when he was arrested, her son was carrying a load handgun, and Charlette Hammett said she did not allow guns in her home.
Hayes in her decision from the bench cited the fact that D'Jay Hammett didn't have a criminal record and that he was 20 years old, but she said because he was from Connecticut and had no ties to Vermont, she had to impose some level of cash bail.
Once the $20,000 cash or surety bail is posted, Hayes noted, D'Jay Hammett must follow conditions of release, including a 24-hour curfew, with the exception for school, work, medical appointments or appointments with his Vermont lawyer.
His court-appointed attorney, Chandler Bellanca, said he would likely be filing a motion that D'Jay Hammett be treated as a "youthful offender" given his age, and Hayes said she would look for his future motion.
Hammett was arrested along with Kristeen Berube, 34, Heather Goodwin, 38, and David Baldwin-Page, 24, all of Brattleboro, at Berube's apartment at Moore Court. All three Vermont residents were ordered held for lack of $5,000 cash bail. According to the Department of Correction's inmate locator, Berube and Goodwin are still being held at the women's prison in Burlington, while Baldwin-Page was not being held.
Hammett was ordered not to have any contact with his co-defendants.
In addition to the $200,000 street value of the drugs, police found three ledgers containing alleged drug sales information. Hammett was alleged to be carrying a 1638 Ruger handgun and $1,600 in cash.