BURLINGTON -- U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Kevin Doyle ordered a Springfield man suspected in six different armed robberies earlier this month held without bail, pending trial.
After a detention hearing in U.S. District Court in Burlington Wednesday, the judge agreed with federal prosecutors that Samuel Colby, 39, of Springfield, posed too great a risk to the general public and there were no conditions of release that would protect the public.
Colby is charged with only one armed robbery -- that of the 802 Credit Union on Clinton Street in Springfield on Jan. 8. But federal documents say he is a suspect in a string of other armed robberies, including the Jan. 6 armed robbery of Allen Brothers Farm Market in Westminster.
All the other listed robberies took place in Springfield between Jan. 6 and 14, when Colby was arrested. Those robberies include a second attempted armed robbery of the 802 Credit Union on Jan. 13, the armed robbery of People's United Bank on Jan. 10, the armed robbery of the Circle K truck stop on Jan. 6, and the armed robbery of the Family Dollar store in Springfield on Jan. 14.
In most of those robberies, the suspect was caught on surveillance cameras wearing a distinctive Adidas sweatshirt, which Springfield police recently recovered, according to Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan Ophardt.
While no one was hurt in any of the robberies, the threat of violence was made in the 'demand note' that Colby wrote during the 802 Credit Union robbery, saying he would shoot the teller if she didn't give him $2,000. The stationary that the demand note was written on matched a note pad found in Colby's home, down to the torn edge, the judge said.
Colby repeatedly interrupted the detention hearing, asking to speak to his attorney, federal public defender Steve Barth.
Later, Barth explained that Colby was disputing the report prepared by federal probation officers that included incorrect information about his work history and his criminal record.
Barth said Colby disputed a claim that he was unemployed; he said he was a dry-waller and had been working regularly in Springfield, Chester and at area ski areas as recently as last week. He claimed one of his felony convictions was actually a misdemeanor.
While the judge allowed Colby to speak with Barth privately via video conferencing three different times, the judge finally told Colby he was going to complete his decision and Colby and his attorney were free to file an appeal.
Colby, who has a long criminal record and a history of drug and alcohol use, also has been hospitalized for mental health issues. He has also violated conditions of his parole repeatedly, resulting in his return to prison several times, the judge said.
His attorney, Barth, had recommended that the court release Colby under house arrest to the house where he is living on Pine Street in Springfield.
But according to the judge, the ownership of that home is under dispute, and Colby's own sister told parole officers that the home was "uninhabitable" and that there was evidence of drug use by Colby and others, including bath salts. Colby has been using fentanyl on a daily basis for months, according to the report, and was also using cocaine.
Ophardt also told the judge that Springfield police had recently found clothing behind the scene of Colby's last suspected robbery in the Springfield Shopping Plaza hidden in a refrigerator that would link him to the other robberies.
And Ophardt said that while Colby has received treatment in the past for marijuana and alcohol use, bath salts posed a difficult treatment problem.
Ophardt said that while Colby considered Springfield his home, he had lived in other states. There was currently an arrest warrant for Colby from the state of Kentucky on a domestic assault charge dating from Feb. 8, 2019, he said.