WHITE RIVER JUNCTION — Five people arrested Thursday after a police raid of an Elliot Street apartment in downtown Brattleboro were arraigned Friday and held for lack of bail.
The arraignments for Shameeck Allen, 25, and Brandon Brown, 27, both of Hartford, Conn., and Douglas McDurfee, 58, of Brattleboro and Jacquie Rawling, 38, of Bellows Falls, as well as Monica Russell, 43, of New Hampshire, were held in Windsor Superior Court Friday, as arraignments were moved to White River Junction for the day.
Windsor Superior Court Judge Elizabeth Mann ordered all five held for lack of bail, with bail set for all but Rawling and Russell at $100,000. Rawling's arraignment was pushed back to Monday as she appeared unable to answer basic questions posed by the judge.
She was wrapped in a large white blanket during her court appearance. Mann was on the verge of setting her bail at $50,000, but abruptly changed her mind and rescheduled her arraignment for Monday.
"It's clear to me she's not present mentally," the judge said.
All four faced four felony drug charges, including trafficking and conspiracy.
Russell, who faced only drug possession charges, was held on $500 bail.
Shriver asked that all five defendants be prohibited from having any contact with each other in the event they are released from prison, a request Mann granted.
Brattleboro police, along with federal and other state law enforcement officials raided McDurfee's apartment and came away with 140 grams of crack cocaine, 1,000 bags of fentanyl, $10,000 in cash and a pistol.
Windham County State's Attorney Tracy Shriver asked Mann that all be held on the same amount of bail set on Thursday at their arrests, saying they were all a danger to appear in court.
Most have extensive criminal records, and a record of not showing up in court for hearings.