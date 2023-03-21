BRATTLEBORO — A mentally ill man who has more than 80 criminal charges pending against him was sent back to jail Tuesday after a judge said she had no other option for keeping both him and the public safe.
Misbah Abdul-Kareem, 37, of Brattleboro, was ordered held for lack of $5,000 cash bail after he was arrested this past weekend for breaking into an Elliot Street home. Abdul-Kareem suffers from schizophrenia and delusional thinking.
Abdul-Kareem, who was in court with his attorney, public defender Mimi Brill, said that he knew the Elliot Street house was empty, and he just wanted to go in and rest. But Brill told the court that it was voices in his head that told him the house was empty.
The judge in Tuesday’s hearing, Katherine Hayes, repeatedly asked Abdul-Kareem not to speak during the hearing, but her requests had little or no effect on him.
Tuesday marked the second hearing in as many days over what should happen to Abdul-Kareem after his arraignment. Brill entered a pro forma not guilty plea on his behalf. Most of the charges pending against Abdul-Kareem are relatively minor.
The hearing again focused on a mental health worker’s evaluation of Abdul-Kareem and whether he could be treated for his mental illness in an outpatient setting or through inpatient hospitalization. Both screeners said he didn’t need to be hospitalized, recommendations that have frustrated the judge and the prosecution.
Recent evaluations have found Abdul-Kareem not competent to stand trial, and not in need of hospitalization, and Hayes reluctantly issued just such an order late last week.
But the hearing Tuesday, as it had Monday, focused on whether Abdul-Kareem posed a danger to himself and others by his actions. There was no testimony that Abdul-Kareem is violent, but that his actions breaking into homes could provoke a violent reaction from the homeowner out of fear.
Jillian Hill, the screener from Health Care and Rehabilitation Services, testified that she did not take that issue into consideration, but only whether he was a danger to himself or others in the traditional sense.
And Hill admitted, under questioning, that she based her opinion only on what Abdul-Kareem told her and the most recent police affidavit, and did not have access to his full record.
At times Tuesday, the judge expressed incredulity at some of Hill’s responses and how she evaluated Abdul-Kareem. “Oh my goodness,” she said at one point. “Please be honest.” The judge said she suspected the screenings were “biased ... anything to avoid an in-patient order.”
Windham County Deputy State’s Attorney David Gartenstein asked Hayes to continue the bail that had been set over the weekend, after the break-in at the Elliot Street home. Abdul-Kareem said he had $1,100 from his Social Security check, and Brill asked that the bail be set at that amount.
But Hayes said that because of Abdul-Kareem’s mental illness, he was apparently unable to follow court orders, and she said she would only release Abdul-Kareem to a situation where he could be supervised 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Abdul-Kareem, who is a client of Pathways Vermont, a social service agency that helps homeless people, does not provide that level of care.
“He has no ability to comply with court orders,” said Hayes.
And just as on Monday afternoon, the judge, prosecution and defense all found fault with the work of the screeners in evaluating Abdul-Kareem and whether they followed state statute.
On Monday, Windham Superior Court Judge Jennifer Barrett had abruptly ended the testimony of the first screener to evaluate Abdul-Kareem, saying the woman didn’t fully understand state statute and what she needed to evaluate Abdul-Kareem for.
Barrett had questioned mental health screener Sharon Haumann of Northeast Family Institute about her evaluation of Abdul-Kareem, saying that Haumann was “not a credible witness” when Haumann couldn’t tell the court what statute she was basing her decision on.
Abdul-Kareem, who is schizophrenic with delusions, believes that he is entitled to other people’s money, court testimony revealed.
After Judge Barrett ended the hearing, it was reconvened about an hour later, with Vermont Assistant Attorney General Matt Viens with the Department of Mental Health, saying he would support a second screener to evaluate Abdul-Kareem.
Brill said that she does not believe Abdul-Kareem is a danger to others, but that his behavior might be viewed as threatening by others, which could lead to violence.
Abdul-Kareem was just released by the court last week on a non-hospitalization order by Hayes, who accurately predicted she would see him back in court in a matter of days. A non-hospitalization order means the Vermont Department of Mental Health believes a patient can be treated in the community, rather than in a psychiatric hospital.