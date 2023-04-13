BRATTLEBORO — A Newfane father took the stand Wednesday and said he would oversee his mentally ill son 24 hours a day,if the judge agreed to release him from jail.
Bart Clark convinced Windham Superior Court Judge Katherine Hayes that he could and would supervise Scotti Clark, 31. Clark said his daughter, who Scotti Clark was prohibited from seeing by the court, was moving out of his house and to her mother's house so that her brother would have a place to live and could get out of jail.
"She loves her brother," Bart Clark said.
Hayes delayed Clark's release so the family could have the weekend to move the daughter out of Bart Clark's Newfane home to her mother's home in Townshend.
Scotti Clark has been held without bail in jail since October, after he was arrested for a knife attack on employees at the River Bend Market in Townshend. Two bystanders intervened and wrested the knife out of Clark's hands, receiving minor cuts on their hands as a result. No store employees were injured.
Clark had been suspected of shoplifting, and employees confronted him, and he pulled out a knife and threatened the employees. He had allegedly stolen cigarettes, deodorant and a cold drink. He fled on his motorcycle and was later arrested.
At the time of the River Bend incident, he was free on personal recognizance after he was caught on camera and later identified and arrested for a burglary at the Harmonyville Market earlier in the summer. He stole more than $1,000 in tobacco products, town garbage bags and caused more than $1,000 in damage to the store.
After a psychiatric evaluation, Clark was found competent last month to stand trial.
Bart Clark said that he would make sure his son, whom he described as a kind and loving person as long as he was taking his medication, would stay on his medication and attend his counseling appointments.
Bart Clark said the medication issue is easier since his son's schizophrenia is now being treated with a monthly injection. And he said he would go to his son's counseling sessions to make sure he attended.
Hayes said that Scotti Clark would have to sign off on his father's involvement and waive his right to medical privacy as a condition of his release from prison.
Bart Clark expressed frustration that the system was not helping his son, whom he said obviously needs help. The father said he would call the Vermont State Police, who told them his son was in a "grey area," and there was nothing they could do to help.
Bart Clark said it made him so frustrated that he felt "you had to kill somebody to get some help."
He said his son had not been honest with him in the past about taking his medication. "He told me he took it and he didn't," he said.
Hayes urged the father to talk to others about his family's situation, particularly the National Alliance on Mental Illness or NAMI, but Clark said he tried their meetings and came away convinced they were just "whiners" or "idiots."
The judge told Clark he undoubtedly would need support for himself, if he was his son's custodian 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and Clark said his ex-wife or his mother could help him with his son.
Windham County Deputy State's Attorney David Gartenstein said Scotti Clark's problems are indicative of the overall problems with the mental health laws in the state of Vermont.