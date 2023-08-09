BRATTLEBORO — The mentally ill woman who is charged with the ax murder of a Groundworks social worker will spend another 90 days in a state psychiatric hospital.
On Wednesday, Windham Superior Court Judge Katherine Hayes approved the request from Windham County State's Attorney Tracy Shriver to renew the earlier 90-day hospitalization order for Zaaina Mahvish-Jammeh.
Mahvish-Jammeh, 38, was arrested at the scene of the brutal attack on Leah Rosin-Pritchard, 36, of Westminster West. Rosin-Pritchard was the coordinator at Morningside House, a homeless shelter run by Groundworks.
Mahvish-Jammeh is charged with first degree murder, but in May, Hayes found that Mahvish-Jammeh suffered from a "major mental illness" and approved the first 90-day hospitalization order.
According to a psychiatric exam of Mahvish-Jammeh, she suffers from "mania and psychosis."
Hayes had initially questioned whether she had the legal right to sign another order, but Shriver pointed out the original one was expiring and that the new request was simply a renewal.
Hayes set another hearing in 80 days.
Attorney Jack McCullough, one of three attorneys representing Mahvish-Jammeh, said he expected there would be another filing in the case that would "supersede" the current hospitalization order.
"It's not a case we want to see fall through the cracks," Hayes responded. "It's a highly unusual case," she said.
Shriver told the judge that the Vermont Department of Mental Health, which has Mahvish-Jammeh in its custody, supported the renewal of the order, but the department's attorney did not attend the hearing.
Shriver would only say that Mahvish-Jammeh is being held "where she has been," since much of the mental health case is confidential.