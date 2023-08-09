Zaaina Asra Mahvish-Jammeh, 38, of Brattleboro, appears in Windham County Superior Court/Criminal Division on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, for a first-degree murder charge. Mahvish-Jammeh was charged in the death of Leah Rosin-Pritchard, the coordinator of Morningside House which is run by Groundworks Collaborative. Mahvish-Jammeh allegedly used an axe to murder Rosin-Pritchard.