BRATTLEBORO — Citing the testimony of the alleged victim in a sex offender case, Windham Superior Court Judge Michael Kainen reversed himself last week on an earlier decision to release the defendant to his mother’s house on conditions.
Jordan Chapman of West Brattleboro is charged with two counts of lewd and lascivious conduct with a young girl, which Windham County Deputy State’s Attorney David Gartenstein described as a sexual “grooming” case.
Chapman, 34, who has a previous conviction for sex offenses dating back to when he was a teenager, was slated to be released to the custody of his mother in West Brattleboro, with GPS monitoring by the Department of Corrections.
But after hearing from the now-15-year-old victim in the case, the judge said he found her credible, and that there was a strong likelihood that a jury would convict Chapman.
Earlier in the hearing, Kainen said he had concerns about the strength of the evidence against Chapman, which prompted a rebuttal from Gartenstein.
“I totally disagree about the strength of the state’s case,” he said.
But after listening to the teenager, Kainen said “I think she testified credibly.”
Most of the hearing focused on the testimony of the alleged victim, a 15-year-old student. The lewd and lascivious conduct is alleged to have taken place about two to three years ago.
Chapman’s attorney, Aimee Goddard of Brattleboro, had challenged the young girl’s credibility and relevancy in an effort to have Chapman released from prison, pending his trial.
The girl said that Chapman’s touching her had immediately made her very uncomfortable, but that she didn’t report it to her mother, because they didn’t always get along. She did talk about it with her cousin, she said, “because I was fed up with it.”
She said that Chapman had started making comments to her about the clothes she was wearing, and that she should be wearing a bra — comments that also made her uncomfortable.
She also described a second incident at a playground, which she said made her feel “uncomfortable.”
In making his decision from the bench, the judge said “the faith I placed on GPS was not well-founded. I’m reconsidering my decision.”
Kainen said the Department of Corrections had limited success in monitoring defendants with GPS in that part of Brattleboro, another factor in his decision.
Chapman’s probation officer, Melissa Barton, testified that there were difficulties monitoring people released from prison on conditions in that location, a fact that the Department of Corrections was reluctant to admit.
“The unit does not work there. GPS does not connect with the satellite,” she said.
She said that Vermont was supervising Chapman for the state of New Hampshire, because he was on conditions of release for an alleged incident in New Hampshire.
Kainen had ruled last month, without a hearing, that Chapman could be released with conditions, but Gartenstein had appealed that ruling and asked for a hearing.
He said he wanted the young woman to testify “about what happened to her.”
The judge said that, while there were some differences in the girl’s testimony that day and when she was first interviewed by police interviewers, “I didn’t find any significant damage to her credibility.”
“I think she testified credibly,” he said.