BRATTLEBORO — A defendant refused to be transported to court from prison, displaying obstructive behaviors once again and prompting a judge to ask for another competency evaluation.
Kristopher Knutson, 50, a former Vernon man who is charged in connection with a five-day armed standoff with police in September 2021 and insists on going by the name "Christ," failed to appear for a hearing Tuesday in Windham Superior Court, Criminal Division. He is representing himself in the case.
"I'm really, really troubled by this case," Judge Katherine Hayes said. "It's frustrating. We'd like to give Mr. Knutson a trial."
Hayes noted Knutson was deemed competent to stand trial when evaluated by the same psychiatrist twice.
"I really struggle with that," Hayes said, believing a mental defect might be preventing him from cooperating in proceedings. "Whether it's mental illness or not, there's clearly a thought process that he's totally wed to. I've dealt with folks who share his views of the world and government but I've never seen them so committed to preventing the process from happening at all."
Hayes said she does not believe Knutson is acting voluntarily, and she wants to request another evaluation by the Vermont Department of Mental Health.
"He's been in jail for a really long time," she said, later expressing concern that he has not been convicted of anything and his mental health would not be improving while incarcerated.
Attorney Daniel Stevens of the Windham County Public Defender's Office said Knutson doesn't want help from his group and believes "we're working toward his detriment."
"I don't think our role is to be forced upon people who don't want attorneys," Stevens said. "If he's competent ... we can figure out the goals of the representation. We can't get any authorization to do anything for him."
Deputy State's Attorney Dana Nevins cautioned against another competency evaluation, saying "there's a lot of literature on this belief structure and I know Mr. Knutson would disagree that he would fit into any belief structure."
"The state believes that the evaluations accurately reflect the status," Nevins said. "I think he has a lot of strongly held beliefs and that he is taking steps that while it seems to us are not rational, they are rational in furtherance of his strongly held beliefs and to conform his strongly held beliefs. I think he is extremely articulate and well written, and the state doesn't want to see this matter delayed any further."
Hayes said she anticipates some pushback on the request for another evaluation as it would delay trial by at least a year from when the evaluation is made.
"It's obvious he's not cooperating," she said. "I don't see it as a choice. I see it as obsessive, paranoid, and it's based on his mental health status, but I'm not allowed to make that decision."
Hayes added, "The question is: can this person participate in trial? The answer is absolutely not. It can't happen."
Nevins suggested Hayes listen to the audio recording from a bail hearing. Knutson is capable of participating when he chooses to, Nevins said.
In October, Knutson refused to get out of a sheriff’s cruiser to attend a hearing in the case. He maintains that his name is now “Christ” and he has condemned the criminal justice system as a fraud. He's charged with 12 counts, including nine counts of violating abuse prevention orders, one count of reckless endangerment, one count of criminal threatening and one count of disturbing the peace.
Vermont State Police troopers in September 2021 had gone to Knutson’s home on Dunklee Drive in Vernon to remove any weapons, as ordered by the court. Knutson refused to let the police in, and he started making threatening remarks.
After five days, police finally were able to get him to leave the home by using tear gas, and inside they found multiple loaded guns, including three 9 millimeter handguns.
Knutson, who had moved to Vernon recently from Massachusetts, had previously worked for the Berkshire House of Correction for four years, and another four years in a residential treatment facility, as well as many years as a truck driver.