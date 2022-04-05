Tyler Clews, from Keene, N.H., does a trick on his board at Living Memorial Park’s skate park, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
As the weather warms up, and the snow at Living Memorial Park melts away, people return back to the skate park on top of the hill to do tricks and hang out with friends on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.
Ethan Melonas, from Hillsboro, N.H., does a trick on his board at Living Memorial Park’s skate park, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.
Dashiell Carroll, from Keene, N.H., jumps over the rail at Living Memorial Park’s skate park, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.
Tyler Clews, from Keene, N.H., grinds the rail at Living Memorial Park’s skate park, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.
BRATTLEBORO — As the weather warms up, and the snow at Living Memorial Park melts away, people return back to the skate park on top of the hill to do tricks and hang out with friends on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.