Children practice going off the ski jump at Living Memorial Park, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
BRATTLEBORO — The annual Harris Hill Ski Jumping competition in Brattleboro was canceled this winter due to COVID-19 concerns, but the event’s future stars are still sharpening their skills in town on a regular basis.
“Practices are going really well and the kids are having a blast,” said Todd Einig, who is the coach and director of the local Junior Jumping program. “Sports are limited these days, and this is one where we can be safe and still participate.”
The kids practice on an 18-meter jump at Living Memorial Park three days per week, including Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6-8 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon.
“Competitions have been squelched this year due to COVID, so we will plan some fun competitions on Saturday within our team,” noted Einig.
This year’s squad is made up of: Myles Billings, 6, Brattleboro; Miles Becker, 7, Guilford; Spencer Jones, 10, Putney; Boyd Schaefer, 10, Pomfret; and Max Becker, 11, Guilford.
Any children interested in joining the team should send an email to einigt@yahoo.com or call Einig at 802-689-0286.
Shane Covey can be reached at scovey@reformer.com or 802-254-2311 X163. On Twitter: @ShaneCovey.
