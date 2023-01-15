A jury last week recommended the death penalty for a 41-year-old Florida man, a graduate of Brattleboro Union High School, who confessed to killing his wife and their four young children.
A Marion County, Fla. jury of nine men and three women on Thursday unanimously voted in favor of the death penalty for Michael Wayne Jones Jr., who beat his wife Casei Jones to death with a metal baseball bat before strangling his 9-year-old and 4-year-old stepsons to death and then drowning his 2-year-old and 11-month-old biological daughters, according to court records.
Jones pleaded guilty in December to four counts of first-degree murder in the children’s deaths and one count of second-degree murder in Casei’s death. The jury unanimously recommended death on all four counts of first-degree murder.
Fifth Judicial Circuit Court Judge Anthony M. Tatti will take that recommendation and sentence Jones at a later date, according to a report on the WCJB-TV web site.
The defense argued Jones should not be sentenced to death because of the mental illnesses he suffered from and the abuse he faced as a child.
“We truly appreciate the jurors’ time, effort, and devotion — especially over the holidays,” said Rich Buxman, the prosecutor, according to WCJB. “That took a lot out of them and we appreciate that.”
In Florida, defendants convicted of first-degree murder can be put to death if the jury unanimously recommends such an outcome, while the maximum penalty for second-degree murder is life in prison.
According to published reports, Jones was apprehended on Sept. 15, 2019 after he crashed his van in Georgia and police found his wife's decomposing body in the back.
"Go ahead and arrest me, my wife's body is in the back," Jones told officers at the crash scene, according to Sgt. Paul Bloom of the Marion County Sheriff's Office in Florida.
He later confessed to killing the two oldest children by strangulation and his two youngest children by drowning them. He left all of the bodies in his Florida home for a few weeks before placing them into his van and keeping them there for two weeks before discarding their bodies in Brantley County, Georgia, police said.
Jones has been detained at the Marion County Jail since he was extradited to Florida from Georgia.
In 2019, Brattleboro Union High School confirmed to the Reformer that Jones graduated in 1999, and a June 1999 graduate list includes Michael Jones' name. But Jones doesn't appear in any yearbook from 1995 to 2000.