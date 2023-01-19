BRATTLEBORO — A jury found Kevin Parker not guilty of second-degree murder.
"It took six long years, but we always knew that he was not guilty and I'm so glad justice has been done," said defense attorney Chris Montgomery.
After reaching the verdict Thursday, Judge Katherine Hayes thanked the jurors for their "extremely attentive, thoughtful approach to this case."
The trial began last Wednesday after a delay of six years because of procedural issues and the COVID-19 pandemic, when jury trials were postponed for more than a year. A week after its start, the case went to the jury to deliberate.
Parker, 64, was accused of shooting and killing Kirby Staib, who was 42, on Oct. 18, 2016. They were neighbors on Gilfeather Road in Wardsboro, and had been disagreeable toward each other for more than a decade, according to court documents.
Parker told investigators he and Staib were “having issues concerning property boundaries” when it boiled over, resulting in the shooting death of Staib. Prosecutors argued that by firing his Sturm Ruger .223 Ranch Rifle at Staib, Parker was trying to kill or at least cause great bodily harm to Staib. Parker claimed self-defense, saying Staib had pointed a gun at him first.
In closing arguments, Montgomery said Parker locked his gun in a safe after calling 911 and left “no time to concoct a story, no time to do anything except say what happened.”
“Nothing in his 911 call was disproven in the evidence or testimony that you heard, not once,” Montgomery told jurors. “He had no choice.”
State's Attorney Tracy Shriver told jurors Wednesday that Parker was not out just to walk his dogs; he wanted to have words with Staib. Pulling out the gun and shooting Staib until he could not breathe were not reasonable actions, she said.
In late 2016, a grand jury returned a charge of second-degree murder against Kevin Parker for “unlawfully causing the death” of Kirby Staib.
The delay in the case is not a factor for jurors to consider, Hayes said when instructing jurors on how to use evidence to reach the verdict. They were to decide if Parker committed second-degree murder or voluntary manslaughter.
Parker was not in court Thursday due to a medical emergency and did not take the witness stand Wednesday. Before the deliberations, Hayes told jurors Parker has “an absolute right not to testify.”
“The law does not compel a defendant in a criminal case to take the witness stand and testify,” she said. “You may not draw an inference of any kind because he did not testify.”
The jury is anticipated to issue a written statement on its verdict. Hayes noted the decision must be difficult for the family and friends of Staib.
In a statement, Shriver said she appreciates the jury's "careful attention to the evidence presented and their thoughtful deliberation."
"This was not an easy case to consider, and I respect their conclusion that Mr. Parker was acting in self-defense," she said. "It is my opinion that the question of whether or not the killing of another human being is legally justified is one for the community. Today, a Windham County jury determined that Kevin Parker was legally justified when he shot and killed Kirby Staib."