BENNINGTON — A jury has awarded a Salem, N.Y., man $250,000 after finding medical negligence on the part of a physician who treated him in 2014 during a stay at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center.
Although Robert Sullivan was in the Bennington hospital for treatment for a collapsed lung, the lawsuit focused on a prescription he was mistakenly given upon his discharge by surgeon Dr. John Cope.
The suit, which was filed in 2017 in Bennington Superior Court Civil Division, alleged an antibiotic prescribed caused Sullivan to develop a clostridium defficile colitis (c-difficile or C. diff) infection and that led to subsequent and continuing health issues over several years.
“Mr. Sullivan was thankful for the jury’s thoughtful consideration and pleased that after all these eight and a half years, with low ball settlement offers based on constant denials of liability, he can put this matter behind him,” the plaintiff’s attorney, David Pollock of Harding, Mazzotti LLP, said Saturday.
The five-day trial ended late Friday afternoon and the jury began deliberations soon afterward.
Pollock said the verdict was announced Friday evening, with the jury first determining medical negligence and then awarding Sullivan $250,000.
Attorney Tristram Coffin, of Downs Rachlin Martin, who represented Cope, said Sunday they would not offer further comment.
MEDICAL CHART
The doctor had admitted misinterpreting Sullivan’s medical chart in the hospital and soon after apologized to him for the error.
However, Coffin argued during trial that the electronic medical chart system in use appeared to highlight a lab test that showed Sullivan had a urinary tract infection, but the test was in fact three years old. The antibiotic was prescribed to Sullivan based on that old lab result.
Coffin described the error in his closing statement as “a technical, machine-based failure of the system.”
The suit had alleged that the antibiotic caused clostridium defficile colitis and the prescription was based on “a misinterpretation of Mr. Sullivan’s medical chart.”
Symptoms of a C. diff bacterium infection can range from diarrhea to life-threatening damage to the colon.
Coffin argued that Sullivan’s multiple medical office visits and treatments following the initial infection should not be attributed to prescription of “a five-day course of a very common antibiotic” in 2014.
He also referred to the possible effects of the 71-year-old Sullivan’s ongoing health, which the attorney said included COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) and emphysema — conditions he said were likely related to decades of smoking.
And Coffin noted that Sullivan was also prescribed a second antibiotic in a different medical facility several days after he left the medical center in 2014 and had begun to experience diarrhea and abdominal pain, contending that second prescription might have contributed to or caused the C. diff infection.
MEDICAL BILLS
Pollock said during closing arguments that Sullivan’s medical bills since the C. diff infection totaled $126,617 and involved SVMC, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H., Albany (N.Y.) Medical Center and other medical offices and facilities.
Among the treatments were two fecal transplants at the Albany hospital, which involved a colonoscopy followed by spraying fecal matter from a health donor inside Sullivan’s colon to promote the growth of beneficial bacteria.
While Sullivan twice tested positive for C. diff, tests since 2016 were negative, Coffin added.
ONGOING PAIN
Sullivan testified that he has had pain that continues today, sometimes at a low level and sometimes debilitating.
He testified that a level of pain of 2 or 3 on a scale of 10, “is normal for me now.”
Sullivan also described being given the antibiotic prescription by Cope in 2014, saying he told the physician he didn’t believe the lab test was correct, adding, “I’m not going to get into a confrontation with the doctor; I didn’t fight him.”
In arguing for damages for his client, Pollock asked the jury what would be fair compensation if a person had “gut pain every day for the rest of his life.”
Coffin said that while Sullivan has complained of ongoing pain in the lawsuit, he hadn’t sought medical treatment specifically for pain management. He added that pain is not considered a common symptom of C. diff, indicating other underlying conditions.
The attorney also noted that care providers had a difficult time determining the causes of Sullivan’s ailments and sometimes medical experts disagreed on a diagnosis.
Pollard argued at the close of the trial that the defense “is grasping at straws” in trying to “blame him [Sullivan] for all the [health] risk factors.”
He added, that Sullivan is “not lying to you” about experiencing ongoing pain, adding, “He deserves to be compensated” for good health “taken away from him.”
A unanimous verdict was required to find negligence and to award damages, said trial Judge Robert Gerety Jr.
Cope now works at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, Coffin said.