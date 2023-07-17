BRATTLEBORO — Extra food, blankets and sleeping bags have been secured for community members experiencing homelessness.
Basecamp at Beaver Falls in Halifax answered Lisa Marie's call for such items.
"This was before the flood, just to help homeless people, which is amazing," said Lisa Marie, who's in the state's motel housing program and asked not to be identified because she's fleeing from domestic violence.
Lisa Marie and other helpers have been providing the food she received at St. Brigid's Kitchen and Pantry on Walnut Street in Brattleboro. Tents and sleeping bags are coming soon from Eddie Bauer, she said Monday at the kitchen.
About an eighth of the donations, which Lisa Marie said filled up a Toyota Prius except for the driver's seat, went out Saturday.
"Today, it's obviously going fast," she said. "It's amazing that Brigid's Kitchen is letting us do this here."
Next to her on a table sat packages of beef jerky, turkey jerky, granola, granola bars, trail mix and bottled water. Meals were being served from the kitchen.
Lisa Marie described tents being wet and moldy after the flood. One person, who asked not to be identified while getting food, noted the challenge of paying bills that are rising in cost.
"Even if it's just a little bit of relief," Lisa Marie said of the offerings.
She suggested future donations could include peanut butter and soft food since some of the people being served don't have teeth. She and others are putting together a team to provide resources to community members experiencing homelessness.
Her hope also is to open a pop-up drop-in space like the one run at the Transportation Center at Flat Street when Groundworks Collaborative paused its services after a shelter coordinator was murdered by an ax-wielding client in April. Lisa Marie envisions providing services such as getting people identification and other documents needed for employment, and offering classes such as self defense for women.
"We're trying," she said. "This seems to be a hit so far, especially on these hot days. Everyone needs water."
Jesse Rose, who's living in a tent after no longer qualifying for motel housing since eligibility criteria tightened up, said it would be nice to have land where the unhoused could live and govern themselves. That would take the weight off some of the social service organizations, he added.
"If people give us the chance," he said, "it gives us incentive to be more productive."
Instead of buying drugs, he said, people living on the land would invest in the property.
Rose has been helping Lisa Marie.
"She's really good at this," he said. "I give her a lot of props for this."
Lisa Marie said the community sees a handful of homeless people but there are so many who are hidden from view. She likes Jesse Rose's idea. She sees it as a way to grow food, live as a community and help each other out.
"It's a really cool idea," she said. "It's just getting it done."