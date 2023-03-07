BRATTLEBORO — A measure to add protections for tenants failed in a 1,221-656 vote Tuesday.
As written, it would have protected tenants from eviction without “just cause,” such as a breach of a written rental agreement, violation of state laws regarding tenant obligations in rental agreements, non-payment of rent, and a tenant’s failure to accept written, reasonable good faith renewal terms. It excluded “the expiration of a rental agreement as sole grounds for termination of tenancy.”
Exempted in the proposal 2343 owner-occupied duplexes and triplexes, accessory dwelling units (ADU), and sublets or rooms in owner-occupied homes in their proposal because organizers didn’t want to impede people from making ADUs or offering rooms in their homes.
A 12 percent cap on rent increases also was in the proposal. The Legislature would have needed to approve the measure.
"There was common sense exhibited by the voters of Brattleboro," said Fric Spruyt, landlord. "We're hoping some of the people who were involved in the just-cause eviction effort will join us to actually try to improve outcomes for tenants."
Sally Fegley, co-owner of Windham Property Management, has called no-cause evictions a “misleading term.”
“There are reasons why housing providers ask tenants to leave,” she said at a hearing, citing drug trafficking, loud noisemaking at late hours, damage to units, smoking where it’s prohibited and hoarding. She noted if landlords need to bring the matter to court, the process may get dragged out and issues may be difficult to prove.
Landlords have warned that if the proposal is adopted, it could lead to less long-term rentals. Owners may opt to use their properties for short-term rentals instead.