BRATTLEBORO — For the past dozen years, Mike Hatt has eased hundreds of local teens out of the classroom and onto the roads where they earned their first driver licenses.
“One of the reasons I made a career switch is I just wanted to do something really meaningful,” said Hatt, who has worked in schools for more than four decades. “Not that I wasn’t doing meaningful stuff. I just wanted something that was really more tangible.”
Hatt is a native of Springfield, where he was a three-sport athlete. He went on to play football and earn a Bachelor of Science degree in physical education from Springfield College in 1982. After coaching from 1984 to 1990 at Stevens High School in Claremont, N.H., he returned to Springfield High School in 1995 as both head football and basketball coach. His Springfield teams made consecutive state championship appearances in 2008 and 2009, winning the Division 3 title in 2008. Hatt was the football coach of the Brattleboro Union High School Colonels from 2010 to 2012.
That’s also when he started teaching drivers ed at BUHS.
“When I first got into drivers ed, I was pretty intimidated because I never spent a whole lot of time in a structured classroom,” he said. “I was out in the field or in the athletic director’s office.”
Each school year, 84 students pass through Hatt’s class, getting 30 hours in the classroom and six hours on the road. In the summer, he works with another 30 to 35 students.
“Since there’s only one instructor, there’s a waiting list,” he said.
Students who can’t get into the class right away often pay $700 to $1,000 for a drivers education course through a private company.
Hatt will be retiring at the end of this year, and that means BUHS, which at one time had three drivers ed teachers, will have none.
“That was well before I was here, and then it kind of dwindled to two and now it’s just me full time. I’m pretty busy.”
Hatt said if he has any sort of message to his students is, it’s don’t be average.
“The average teen is part of a two-for-two club,” he said, meaning on average, a teen gets into two crashes in two years. “We’re not here to teach average.”
Being a drivers ed teacher, said Hatt, is sort of like being a coach, and coaching the students to be safe and responsible on the road is something he takes very seriously.
“Our kids do really well,” he said. “Before the pandemic, it wasn’t unusual for our kids to go to the [Department of Motor Vehicles] and just knock it out of the park.”
During the worst of the pandemic, when the local DMV office was closed to the public, Hatt, along with his other duties, added road testing to his responsibilities.
“The kids got a temporary license for 90 days, though they still had to go to the DMV to make it permanent.”
Hatt said over his 12 years teaching drivers ed, he’s seen a lot of changes, but perhaps none as impactful as introducing the students to a driving simulator and Windham County Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Roj.
“We’re always trying to enhance the class by getting some guest speakers,” he said. “Michael Roj came in and did a couple presentations. He kept doing more and more and then about five or six years ago he got the simulators.”
Roj said the Sheriff’s Office provides the driving simulator to BUHS as well as the Twin Valley and Leland and Gray high schools in Whitingham and Townshend, respectively.
The simulator from Virtual Driver Interactive introduces students to “real world” obstacles, conditions and distractions in a safe and controlled driving environment. The simulators provide a realistic on-the-road experience by using real car parts including seats, seatbelts, foot pedals, blinkers, and a steering wheel.
In 2021, Vermont saw a 30 percent increase in crashes involving teens. But not in the schools in Windham County where the simulator is being used to enhance drivers ed.
Those schools saw a 23 percent decrease in crash rates.
Roj said that’s not a one-year blip.
“I’ve been tracking them for several years and we are very proud to report that in Windham County, we have a 69 percent reduction in teen crashes over the course of the last four years,” he said.
Roj has been with the Sheriff’s Office for nearly a decade after a career in the Vermont State Police, much of that spent in traffic operations in the southern half of the state.
“Mike crafted this program based on more than 30 years of experience and passion for highway safety,” said Sheriff Mark Anderson. “Using simulators to expand on a student driver’s education while engaging their parents in the work has worked to reduce damage, injury, and community loss. Mike’s efforts are a testimony to education improving the lives of people in Windham County and Vermont by reducing traffic collisions.”
“Year over year, we have beaten the state of Vermont as far as for all teen crashes are concerned,” said Roj. “The numbers don’t lie that we’ve been able to reduce teen crashes in Windham County.”
And while the simulator has played a major part in introducing students to real-world scenarios, Roj said the machine is only a supplement to what Hatt does every day at BUHS.
“He’s responsible for a lot of that decrease,” said Roj. “At the end of the school year, he’ll just take his keys and walk out the door and he’ll expect nothing.”
Roj compared Hatt to Tom Brady, who retired with seven Super Bowl Rings.
“There’s no one else anywhere that can boast a 69 percent reduction in teen crashes year over year,” he said. “That’s just unheard of.”
Hatt said he will miss the kids when he retires and has no big plans other than visit his son, Cody Hatt, who is an assistant basketball coach at Marquette University in Milwaukee.
“Brattleboro has been a really good place for me to finish up my career, knowing that we’re doing good stuff, stuff that makes a difference.”
Hatt said he will also miss working with Roj.
“He’s very professional. He comes buttoned up every day to class,” he said. “Talk about being passionate. He really has his heart and soul in this.”