BRATTLEBORO — Police arrested a 14-year-old for sales of a regulated drug following reports that multiple students overdosed at Brattleboro Union High School during the last week of September.
On Wednesday, the Brattleboro Police Department issued a news release about the arrest and investigation. The juvenile was cited to appear in family court that day.
Asked about what type of restorative work or punishment prosecutors may seek, State's Attorney Tracy Shriver said she cannot comment on any juvenile matters.
Det. Lt. Jeremy Evans of the Brattleboro Police Department, who has been investigating the incidents, previously said an investigation could result in reparative justice or diversion for a juvenile, rather than criminal charges.
Mike Szostak, restorative justice coordinator at BUHS, said he hasn't been asked to be involved in the case.
"In the past, drug arrest situations have not been referred to my restorative program; however, I think they should be," he said. "The punitive approach to dealing with drug offenses does not work and further harms everyone involved, including the community."
Szostak said he "will continue to push from within to change how drug offenses are handled."
"I do think our new administration team is more open to doing things differently and are not wed to past practices," he said.
BUHS Interim Principal Cassie Damkoehler said the school did not press charges.
The Reformer previously reported about two students who overdosed inside the school after taking pills and did not lose consciousness. A parent also told the Reformer about another student whose overdose the school was not aware of.
Evans said he cannot say what drugs caused the overdoses. In an email sent to families after the overdoses, Damkoelher suggested the substances were possibly laced with fentanyl. She said the opiate drug can cause respiratory distress and in some cases be lethal when taken improperly.
"In both instances," she wrote, "the student received immediate medical care and was okay.”
Meetings were held with students to discuss the incidents.
“I think it’s an important dialogue,” Damkoehler said in an interview at the time. “Not talking about it doesn’t fix the issue at all. Our students are at an age where it’s important that they also learn to have these conversations.”
Damkoehler said she expects the discussion to continue.
“I can’t say enough about some of the students who I wouldn’t expect to come forward with information, wanting to do so because it is scary and they don’t want to see any of their classmates harmed,” she said. “We focus a lot on our community and strengthening our community, and so it kind of lets me know that all the work we’re doing on that is working, when situations like this occur and we see this kind of response from the students.”
Ben Truman, spokesperson for the Vermont Department of Health, called opioid-related overdoses among Vermonters younger than 18 "relatively rare."
"But even one is too many," he previously said.
According to state data for the past three years, there have been fewer than six EMS calls to K-12 schools in response to a student suspected of experiencing an overdose involving opioids. Truman said it can be difficult to parse out whether the accidental overdose occurred on schoolgrounds, and if an overdose isn’t identified as the reason for school officials calling EMS, it would not be captured in the data.
“That said, we work with schools who are helping staff and students to recognize the signs of an opioid overdose, and how to respond,” he said. “Currently we have provided Narcan to 24 schools, including colleges.”
Truman noted overdoses are preventable and pointed to VTHelplink as a resource providing free, confidential, non-judgmental support and referrals to treatment, recovery and other services. For information, visit vthelplink.org or call 802-565-LINK.