KEENE, N.H. — Two Swanzey residents died in a car crash on Route 9.
At 10:22 p.m. Wednesday, Keene Police Department responded to a report of a serious motor vehicle collision on Route about 0.25 miles west of Whitcombs Mill Road. The collision involved a 2014 Nissan Murano and a 2017 Dodge Ram 2500 Pickup.
Emergency responders discovered Heather Lea Badore, 50, of Swanzey, N.H., and Matthew S. Badore, 42, of Swanzey, N.H., entrapped in the Nissan.
Police said Heather Badore sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene, and Matthew S. Badore was extracted from the vehicle through mechanical means by the Keene Fire Department then he was transported to the Cheshire Medical Center where he was later pronounced deceased as a result of injuries sustained in the collision. The family dog also was found deceased in the vehicle.
Police identified the driver of the pickup as Daniel H. Wolnick, 36, of Chesterfield, N.H.
Wolnick was evaluated by EMS on scene and was seemingly uninjured as a result of the collision, police said. He was cited for defective tires.
“Preliminary investigation suggests the Dodge Ram pickup was traveling westbound and the Nissan was traveling eastbound,” the news release states. “The conditions of the road were deteriorating due to snowfall accumulating on the roadway. Witness accounts, as well as evidence at the scene, indicates the Dodge lost control, crossed into the opposite lane of travel, striking the Nissan.”
Police found no evidence to suggest drugs or alcohol contributed to the collision, which is currently under investigation by Keene Police Collision Analysis Team.
Those with information are encouraged to contact Lieutenant Jason Short or Detective Andrew Lippincott of the Keene Police Department at 603-357-9820.