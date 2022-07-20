BRATTLEBORO — A Keene, N.H., man was arrested for possession of methamphetamine after a traffic stop on Putney Road in Brattleboro on July 16.
According to information from the Windham County Sheriff's Office, Christopher M. Anderson, 32, was stopped by a sheriff's highway safety detail at just past 11 p.m.
Deputies developed probable cause to believe Anderson was engaged in criminal activity and he was subsequently detained, along with his vehicle, pending the application of a search warrant.
A search warrant was granted for both Anderson and his vehicle and deputies located multiple baggies of suspected methamphetamine.
Anderson was cited and ordered to appear in court on Aug. 30.