WESTMINSTER — A Keene, N.H., man was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence for a third time.
Vermont State Police Troopers conducted a traffic stop after observing a motor vehicle violation on Interstate 91 northbound just before 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, according to a news release. During the stop, the operator, Justin Wilson, 40, was said to have displayed signs of impairment.
Wilson was ultimately placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI then transported to the VSP Westminster Barracks for processing and later released to a sober party, according to the news release. He was cited to appear in Windham Superior Court, Criminal Division in April.