KEENE, N.H. — A plane crashed near a multifamily building at 661 Main St., killing the occupants of the plane.
An emergency call came in around 6:45 p.m. for a reported explosion at the building.
"There were no injuries at the multifamily building," said Keene Police Capt. Steve Tenney.
Tenney said it was a small single-engine plane, and that it likely departed from Dillon Hopkins Airport in Keene. Tenney added that he is waiting for the Federal Aviation Administration to check the flight logs to determine that aircraft's flight path.
The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board plan to investigate.
The NTSB's Twitter page said the plane was a Beech A24R Sierra.
Several area fire departments responded to 661 Main Street, in Keene, N.H., after a fire was caused when a single-engine plane crashed near the building on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. Police at the time could not confirm if the plane crashed into the building.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Around 10:30 p.m., Tenney said that firefighting operations were wrapping up, and that emergency personnel were waiting for investigators from federal agencies to arrive to join the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal's Office in the investigation.
Scott Gauthier, who lives in the apartment building, said that at about 6 p.m. Friday, it sounded like something fell, then the building shook. His mother went out to check and started screaming, "Get out of the house."
"And soon as I got out, maybe a minute later, I looked up on the roof, and it was just engulfed," he said.
Gauthier estimated about 10 people live in four apartments. He said residents were making sure all the occupants were out.
Ronald Hodgdon, a resident in the building, said he was watching television, heard a big crash, then saw a bright, orange light."
"My dad just told me to look out the window," he said. "That's where I saw the flames. They were giant flames, and they completely engulfed the shed."
Hodgdon said he feels lucky to have been on the opposite side of the crash.