KEENE, N.H. — A plane crashed near a multifamily building at 661 Main St. Friday night, killing the two occupants of the plane.
An emergency call came in around 6:48 p.m. for a reported explosion at the building. During a press conference on Saturday morning, officials said the plane had just taken off from the north bound runway at Dillon Hopkins Airport before the crash.
"There were no injuries at the multifamily building," said Keene Police Capt. Steve Tenney.
The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board plan to investigate.
The NTSB's Twitter page said the plane was a Beech A24R Sierra.
Several area fire departments responded to 661 Main Street, in Keene, N.H., after a fire was caused when a single-engine plane crashed near the building on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. Police at the time could not confirm if the plane crashed into the building.
Local, state and federal investigators examine the plane crash site at 661 Main Street, in Keene, N.H. on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.
Around 10:30 p.m. Friday, Tenney said that firefighting operations were wrapping up, and that emergency personnel were waiting for investigators from federal agencies to arrive to join the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal's Office in the investigation.
Scott Gauthier, who lives in the apartment building, said that at about 6 p.m. Friday, he heard what sounded like something falling, then the building shook. His mother went out to check and started screaming, "Get out of the house."
"And soon as I got out, maybe a minute later, I looked up on the roof, and it was just engulfed," he said.
Gauthier estimated about 10 people live in the four apartments in the building. He said residents were making sure all the occupants were out.
Ronald Hodgdon, a resident in the building, said he was watching television, heard a big crash, then saw a "bright, orange light."
"My dad just told me to look out the window," he said. "That's where I saw the flames. They were giant flames, and they completely engulfed the shed."
Hodgdon said he feels lucky to have been on the opposite side of the crash.
The Hope Chapel of Keene, which is located next door to 661 Main Street, had a group of children inside the building when the crash occurred, according to Travis Phipps, an associate pastor at Hope Chapel of Keene.
"Last night God truly had his hands on the church that was full of children not more than 20 feet from the plane crash," said Phipps. "There was a youth group meeting in our fellowship hall. The children were playing games. The crash was witnessed from the window on the wall directly across from the site. A giant fire ball followed by a loud boom, children screaming; it was very surreal."