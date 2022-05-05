JAMAICA — Teams from Vermont Agency of Transportation walked hundreds of miles of state highways to pick up the trash along the roadways on Monday as a precursor to Green Up Day this Saturday. Green Up Day is a long-standing tradition in which volunteers all over the state pick up garbage along the road and get together for community events that often include picnics and other refreshments while teaching children to take pride in their town.
Vermont’s Agency of Natural Resources has granted an exemption from Act 148 — The Universal Recycling and Composting Act — for Green-Up Day. For this event, trash and recycled containers can be mixed together in one bag. Volunteers are encouraged to wear bright clothing, use gloves, check for ticks, and watch out for poison ivy. Do not pick up any needles, but notify the police of location.
Several towns in Windham County have posted their Green Up Day plans:
BRATTLEBORO
Bags are available at the Chamber of Commerce, at the Brattleboro Food Co-op (contact Jon M. at 802-257-0236), and at the Turning Point Recovery Center (contact Nanci B. at 802-289-2348). Brattleboro Subaru will have coffee and donuts for volunteers at the dealership from 8 a.m. to noon. Leave bags curbside/roadside.
NEWFANE
Green Up bags have arrived at the South Newfane Schoolhouse, and there is already a sign out list to keep track of bags, names, and areas being cleaned. You can also pick up bags from the Town Offices and Newfane Store as long as supplies last. Full bags should be left visible on the side of the road for pick up early Monday morning by the road crew. Volunteers are welcome to help clean up around the South Newfane Baptist Church and the South Newfane Schoolhouse, from 1 to 3 p.m., where volunteers will be prepping and painting an area to become the transplanted Little Free Library. Tools will be provided.
ROCKINGHAM
Volunteers can pick up the familiar green bags to clean up neighborhoods, roads, parks and playgrounds. Bags are available at J&H Hardware, the Saxtons River Market, Town Clerk’s Office, and Lisai’s Market. Once an area is clean, the green bags can be left by the side of the road for town-wide pick-up on May 9 or dropped off at the Rockingham Highway Garage, or the Bellows Falls Garage. Trucks will no longer be stationed in Saxtons River. Tires will not be accepted at the other locations. To report an area that needs a special crew or to volunteer to captain a team, email Guy Payne, Green Up Day Rockingham Coordinator, at gpayne@gmail.com.
TOWNSHEND
Community Hope & Action is spearheading the effort in Townshend, where volunteers will meet in front of Leland and Gray Union Middle and High School beginning at 9 a.m. Filled bags can be dropped off at the Townshend transfer station on Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., free of charge. Questions: Contact West River Valley Thrives at 802-365-4700 or wrvthrives@gmail.com
WHITINGHAM
Jacksonville and Whitingham volunteers should meet at the Town Hill playground at 9 a.m. Saturday to select an area to green up. Volunteers will kick off the day with coffee and doughnuts, and then later the volunteers can enjoy hotdogs and hamburgers cooked by the Whitingham/Jacksonville Lion’s Club. Garbage bags will be provided. Call Aysha or Todd at 802-368-2807 for more information or to suggest areas in need of greening up.
WILMINGTON
Come to Buzzy Towne Park on South Main Street for bag distribution and route assignments from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday (rain or shine). Filled bags can be dropped off in the town truck at old high school parking lot or left along roadsides with any large items next to full bags. For questions or route sign-up prior to May 7, or to suggest an area that needs cleaning up, email Kathy Larsen at kdlarsen 1948@gmail.com.
For more Vermont Green Up day information go to greenupvermont.org.