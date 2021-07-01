BRATTLEBORO — If sales at local fireworks stores are any indication, it could be a noisy summer around the region.
While that’s understandable, coming out of a plague year when most people stayed away from public gatherings for fear of catching COVID-19, it’s not so great news for people with pets, especially dogs.
According to Purina, more pets run away on the Fourth of July than any other day of the year.
“It’s critical to ensure people can identify your dog and contact you if he runs off out of fear,” states the Purina website. “Getting him microchipped well in advance of such holidays is a smart decision. It’s also a good idea to attach identification tags to his collar.”
But why do many dogs react negatively to fireworks and also thunder?
Because they’re loud and unpredictable and some dogs perceive them as threat that traps them. It’s only natural that some dogs might try to run as far away as possible or tremble in fear if they can’t get away.
“Dogs have been known to dig under or jump over fences, break tethers, or even shatter windows in response to their fireworks fears,” states information from Best Friends Animal Sanctuary.
According to the Humane Society of the United States, one of the best things you can do to protect your dog or other pets is to create a safe space or “hidey-hole” that is small and filters out loud sounds.
“Consider using a fan or radio near the spot to help muffle the sound,” states the Humane Society. “Feed them in that location and help your dog associate that spot with other good things that happen there. They must be able to come and go from this location freely.”
The location should also be dark and comfortable.
Some dogs might require medication and it’s best to discuss these options with your veterinarian.
Best Friends also recommends a “Thundershirt,” a garment that applies mild pressure to an animal to simulate a hug.
Granite State Dog Recovery, which works to reunite lost pets with their owners, urges pet owners not to take their animals to parties, parades or fireworks displays where there will be a lot of noise, unfamiliar people and no familiar place to hide.
And local fireworks stores, such as Phantom Fireworks in Hinsdale, N.H. stock Thundershirts and supplements, such as HempVet Calm Support, which is made in Vermont. HempVet contains CBD from non-GMO hemp plants.
One of the best things you can do for your pet is to get out and away from any sudden noises.
But there are several things you should not do at all.
The Humane Society says don’t reassure your dog if it’s afraid because this may reinforce fearful behavior.
“If you pet, soothe or give treats while they’re behaving fearfully, it may be interpreted as a reward for fearful behavior. Instead, try to behave normally, as if you don’t notice the fear.”
The Humane Society also recommends not putting your dog in a crate. A fearful dog might feel trapped and injure itself trying to get out. And don’t punish your dog for being afraid as this will only make it more fearful. Finally, do not try to force your dog to experience or be close to the sound that frightens them.
“For example, making them stay close to a group of children who are lighting firecrackers will only make them more afraid and could cause aggression in an attempt to escape the situation,” states the Humane Society.