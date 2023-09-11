WALPOLE, N.H. — Presidential hopeful Robert F. Kennedy Jr. railed against Democratic power brokers on Monday, in particular the Democratic National Committee, for manipulating the 2024 presidential primary rules in favor of the incumbent, President Joe Biden.
"It's not really about democracy," said Kennedy, about the primary rules that the DNC has established to manipulate the nominating process in Biden's favor, according to Kennedy. The strong arm tactics by the DNC to manipulate the primary process is "like the old Soviet Union where the party picked the candidate," Kennedy told reporters in a quick press conference inside the greenhouse at Abenaki Springs Farm.
Democrat presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., greets people at the Abenaki Springs Farm in Walpole, N.H., on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. Purchase local photos online.
Democrat presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., holds a series of events at Abenaki Springs Farm in Walpole, N.H., on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. He held a 9/11 National Day of Service and Remembrance event to help the local farm, and then planned a meet and greet later in the evening.
Kyle Kemper, from Sarasota, Fla., spray paints “The Remedy is Kennedy” on the side of a greenhouse at the Abenaki Springs Farm in Walpole, N.H., on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, during a campaign visit by Democrat presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., to the farm.
Kyle Kemper, from Sarasota, Fla., spray paints “The Remedy is Kennedy” on the side of a greenhouse at the Abenaki Springs Farm in Walpole, N.H., on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, during a campaign visit by Democrat presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., to the farm.
Sequoia Kemper, from Sarasota, Fla., plays in a mud puddle at the Abenaki Springs Farm in Walpole, N.H., on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, during a campaign visit by Democrat presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., to the farm.
Democrat presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., greets people at the Abenaki Springs Farm in Walpole, N.H., on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. Purchase local photos online.
Kyle Kemper, from Sarasota, Fla., spray paints “The Remedy is Kennedy” on the side of a greenhouse at the Abenaki Springs Farm in Walpole, N.H., on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, during a campaign visit by Democrat presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., to the farm.
Kyle Kemper, from Sarasota, Fla., spray paints “The Remedy is Kennedy” on the side of a greenhouse at the Abenaki Springs Farm in Walpole, N.H., on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, during a campaign visit by Democrat presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., to the farm.
Sequoia Kemper, from Sarasota, Fla., plays in a mud puddle at the Abenaki Springs Farm in Walpole, N.H., on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, during a campaign visit by Democrat presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., to the farm.
Democrat presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., greets people at the Abenaki Springs Farm in Walpole, N.H., on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023.
Democrat presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., holds a 9/11 remembrance event at the Abenaki Springs Farm in Walpole, N.H., on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023.
Democrat presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., holds a 9/11 remembrance event at the Abenaki Springs Farm in Walpole, N.H., on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023.
Democrat presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., holds a 9/11 remembrance event at the Abenaki Springs Farm in Walpole, N.H., on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023.
Democrat presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., holds a 9/11 remembrance event at the Abenaki Springs Farm in Walpole, N.H., on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023.
Kennedy is hoping that he makes a good showing in New Hampshire, where Biden's name is not expected to appear on the ballot due to a power struggle between New Hampshire's "first in the nation" primary and the DNC's efforts to reschedule the primaries around the country. Biden is following the DNC's lead when it comes to New Hampshire.
And if any candidate "steps foot in New Hampshire," Kennedy claimed, they will have to forfeit delegates in other states.
Kennedy said the DNC rules were so unbalanced that he would have to gain 86 percent of the popular vote in the primaries in order to get the nomination.
Volunteers for Kennedy's presidential campaign did some additional volunteering before Kennedy appeared at Abenaki Springs Farm. They cleaned out some overgrown greenhouses Monday as part of the National Day of Service in honor of 9/11.
Kennedy's raspy voice, which is damaged as a result of a rare neurological disorder called spasmodic dysphonia, was hard to hear over the rain as it pelted the greenhouses, where the small group of Kennedy supporters had taken shelter. Only a handful of area residents showed up for the event to see and hear the famous Kennedy, the nephew of President John F. Kennedy and son of assassinated presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy.
Kennedy did not participate in the cleanup of the greenhouses at Abenaki Springs Farm, an organic vegetable farm on Upper Walpole Road, which was slated to host a meet the candidate event later Monday. Nearby was a meticulously weeded cabbage patch.
But he asked his volunteers to hold hands as he asked for a moment of silence in memory of those lost on Sept. 11, 2001. Kennedy said he lost a close friend during the terrorist attacks.
His volunteers did the work for him: pulling out overgrown zucchini plants, stripping kale leaves from stalks for donation and getting the greenhouses ready for fall crops, said farmer and owner Bruce Bickford. Kennedy said he is a strong supporter of organic agriculture.
Bickford cast a wary eye as the volunteers' and media's feet got dangerously close to his young fall crop of beets and ginger in one greenhouse.
He said that he was approached by the Kennedy campaign and agreed to play host for the two events on Monday. Bickford said a big contribution from the farm was not financially possible, so he agreed to provide a volunteer opportunity and site for the later "meet and greet."
The two-dozen Kennedy volunteers, who all wore bright blue or black Kennedy24 t-shirts, said Kennedy spoke to them unlike other candidates. There was no mention Monday of Kennedy's most controversial stands against COVID-19 vaccinations.
A mother and daughter pair of volunteers from Ohio, Assunta and her daughter Bianca, 16, declined to give their last name. Assunta said that Kennedy is "the complete package" for the issues she cares about.
Sadie Ranen, 32, of Amherst, Mass., said she is volunteering for the Kennedy campaign because she feels he is the "real deal."
"I get chills when it's really real," she said, as she pulled kale leaves off a stalk. Ranen said she has only voted once in her life, but that Kennedy's "authenticity" is what pulled her in.