BENNINGTON — May is considered Mental Health Awareness Month by the National Alliance on Mental Health. In Southern Vermont, as well as across the state and nation, Vermonters are regularly made aware of mental health challenges impacting our own and others’ lives.
At Vermont News and Media, “mental health problems” are often cited as we cover courts, community, the economy, criminal cases, substance abuse, homelessness, schools and education, and more. Over the course of this month, we are taking a look at the issue broadly, how it impacts our lives, and what can be done to ease the crisis.
Forbes Health reported in April that due to the pandemic, the number of anxiety and depressive disorders grew. Depressive symptoms grew from a base of about 193 million people worldwide to 246 million, which is about 28 percent. Anxiety disorders grew from about 298 million people affected to 374 million, which is about a 25 percent increase.”
Alison Krompf, deputy commissioner of the Mental Health Department for the state, agreed Friday that instances of people young and old experiencing more significant mental health challenges has risen, particularly since the pandemic.
“I do think it’s going to turn in a better direction,” Krompf said. “One of the things that has come out of the pandemic is an increase of awareness when we talk about mental health.”
She said celebrities and others have been public and vocal about their own challenges, which has helped reduce the stigma around the issue.
“We’ve gotten a lot better at noticing it and identifying it, and that’s part of why we’re seeing an increase,” Krompf said. “I suspect a lot of people were struggling for a long time.”
Asked to define “mental health problem,” the deputy commissioner said that encompasses any psychological state that gets in the way of a person’s healthy functioning. She said we all experience bad moods, perhaps depression. But that’s different from “when the difficult time gets to be so severe that it’s impacting different factors in your life.”
For example, she said, adolescents might have a challenging time at school. That is different from needing a treatment plan. Increasingly, young people are acting out in a way that could be harmful to others.
And, she added, “We have seen an increase in people requiring what we call ‘emergency services.’” That is seen in an uptick in people reaching out to the Department’s crisis teams across the state.
Krompf said adult mental health issues are more complex — linked to so many other factors, including substance abuse and housing. That complexity can make symptoms more severe and harder to treat.
Asked why the incidence of more serious mental health episodes is occurring, Krompf noted that the pandemic threw our stability out the window.
“People experience challenges all the time. What can be helpful is to find your own stability. That comes with routine, what to expect from life, some level of certainty that things are going to be OK,” she said. “That level of certainty has really eroded during the pandemic.”
That impacted not only those needing help, but the helpers — the teachers, counselors, health care providers.
“The entire system that is aimed to be helpful had to work in that incredibly difficult environment,” Krompf said.
Still, she comes back to her optimism about the future.
On Friday, a ribbon cutting was held in Essex for a new residential care center that added nine treatment beds to the system (the facility had been in Berlin, and offered seven beds). Funding from the federal and state governments and grants is being directed at the issue. The relatively new 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is in place 24/7. The Department is launching mobile crisis units to go to the scene of a mental health crisis — and keep people out of hospital emergency rooms.
She said a new Forbes study put Vermont on top for mental health work, adding, “It’s a good thing to stop and appreciate what is working and what is going well.
“We’ve all been through a lot. Some of these experiences have built resiliency and strength,” Krompf said. With more funding and services aimed at the mental health system, and much of the stigma stripped away, “I’m hoping there is an army of young folks wanting to get into the area of mental health.”
For more on Mental Health Awareness Month and related issues, visit nami.org/Get-Involved/Awareness-Events/Mental-Health-Awareness-Month.