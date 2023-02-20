BRATTLEBORO — Kim Price wants to be involved in school governance again.
Price said community members asked if she would consider running for the Windham Southeast School District Board again.
"And I've always kind of been interested — oh, do I dip my toe back in the water?" she said. "With everything going on, I felt compelled I should run again."
Having unsuccessfully run for the board in 2020 after being on the Brattleboro Town School District Board for about four years before the district merged with others in the Windham Southeast Supervisory Union to become WSESD, Price is seeking a three-year term representing Brattleboro. She's facing off against former WSESD board member Jaci Reynolds in the March 7 election.
Price said she's been following the board meetings, usually not live, but by watching recordings. She's interested in ensuring students are getting the best education at the best rate for taxpayers.
School safety is another area of concern for Price, who grew up in Brattleboro and moved back from Connecticut where she lived two towns away from Newtown right before the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in 2012.
She also wants to further promote inclusion efforts. She described being happy to hear a board member is starting Social Justice Committee meetings back up after about a year of no activity.
"I know the board has a lot on its plate but we need to make sure we don't push something like that aside because it may not be top of the list," Price said. "But for a lot of students, that is their top priority."
Price commended the administrators in the schools, calling them "a fabulous team."
"Everything moves from top to the bottom," she said. "And if you have strong leaders, which I think we do, everything runs much more smoothly."
Having worked with Superintendent Mark Speno when he was principal at Green Street School and she was on the Brattleboro Town School Board, Price said she thinks he "just did a phenomenal job and I think he's doing a phenomenal job as superintendent."
Price sees the perception of transparency as a big challenge with the district-wide investigation into sexual abuse.
"It's hard to be 'transparent' when dealing with legal issues and lawyers," she said. "As much as everyone wants to just put everything out there, I know that's not possible when you're dealing with lawsuits and things just like that, just with privacy, especially for the victim. There's still laws to uphold. You can't say everything that you know until it's been authorized."
Abuse should be investigated to the fullest extent, Price said. She doesn't believe there should be a deadline to wrapping up the work.
Victims should feel "they are being heard and that we are reacting appropriately to their stories and their concerns," she said.
Acknowledging the need to keep some matters private via executive sessions, Price also called for being "as upfront as possible." She suggested avoiding the private meetings if possible.
Price said the frequency of executive sessions might be more pronounced now since the merged district is made up of multiple schools. When she served on the Brattleboro Town School Board, the board was in charge of three elementary schools and the Head Start program, and other boards were responsible for individual schools.
Now, she said, "it's all one board under a microscope."
Price enjoys hearing the presentations from teachers and students at board meetings. She said they're her favorite part.
Regarding diversity, equity, inclusion and social justice efforts in the district, Price said, "I don't think we even touched on what we need to do and should be doing."
"It's a state, country-wide, community issue," she said.
Her hope is to inspire other communities to engage in similar work. She recounted training she received when she was on the Brattleboro Town School Board and considers it to be part of "a continuous education" needed for the board, administrators and teachers.
Price called herself "a numbers person," saying she would make a good fit for the Finance Committee.
She also noted the growing importance of expanding mental health resources for children.
"Coming out of COVID, it's not quite the same," she said. "My boys and I knew two of the three young men who took their lives in January."
Professionals and social workers need to be part of the system, Price said.
"We need to figure out a way to support our kids emotionally and mentally. It's something we have to research," she said.
She commended efforts underway where children interact with social workers who can help make connections to other community resources.
"That one person can make a difference," she said.
When Price served on the Brattleboro Town School Board, she also was on the Windham Southeast Supervisory Union Board and the supervisory union's Finance Committee. She also was a liaison to Head Start.
Currently, Price is on the board of directors for Community House. Based in Brattleboro, the nonprofit runs a short-term residential stabilization and assessment program for children age 5-12, an independent general and special education school for grades K-8, and a summer program for children in grades K through 8.