Members of the community participate in a group discussion as Brattleboro Union High School's Aware group held a presentation about different civil rights leaders as part of MLK Day at Brooks Memorial Library in Brattleboro on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023.
Brattleboro Town Manager John Potter, Rep. Becca Balint, D-VT, Vermont State Rep Emilie Kornheiser, Windham-7, and members of the community participate in a group discussion as Brattleboro Union High School’s Aware group held a presentation about different civil rights leaders as part of MLK Day at Brooks Memorial Library in Brattleboro on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023.
Members of the community participate in a group discussion as Brattleboro Union High School's Aware group held a presentation about different civil rights leaders as part of MLK Day at Brooks Memorial Library in Brattleboro on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023.
Rep. Becca Balint, D-VT, listens to Brattleboro Union High School’s Aware group as they hold a presentation about different civil rights leaders as part of MLK Day at Brooks Memorial Library in Brattleboro on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023.
PHOTOS: Unsung Heroes of the Civil Rights Movement
Members of the community participate in a group discussion as Brattleboro Union High School's Aware group held a presentation about different civil rights leaders as part of MLK Day at Brooks Memorial Library in Brattleboro on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023.
Brattleboro Union High School’s Aware group held a presentation about different civil rights leaders as part of MLK Day at Brooks Memorial Library in Brattleboro on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023.
Brattleboro Union High School’s Aware group held a presentation about different civil rights leaders as part of MLK Day at Brooks Memorial Library in Brattleboro on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023.
Brattleboro Union High School’s Aware group held a presentation about different civil rights leaders as part of MLK Day at Brooks Memorial Library in Brattleboro on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023.
Brattleboro Town Manager John Potter, Rep. Becca Balint, D-VT, Vermont State Rep Emilie Kornheiser, Windham-7, and members of the community participate in a group discussion as Brattleboro Union High School’s Aware group held a presentation about different civil rights leaders as part of MLK Day at Brooks Memorial Library in Brattleboro on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023.
Brattleboro Union High School’s Aware group held a presentation about different civil rights leaders as part of MLK Day at Brooks Memorial Library in Brattleboro on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023.
Brattleboro Union High School’s Aware group held a presentation about different civil rights leaders as part of MLK Day at Brooks Memorial Library in Brattleboro on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023.
Members of the community participate in a group discussion as Brattleboro Union High School’s Aware group held a presentation about different civil rights leaders as part of MLK Day at Brooks Memorial Library in Brattleboro on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023.
Brattleboro Union High School’s Aware group held a presentation about different civil rights leaders as part of MLK Day at Brooks Memorial Library in Brattleboro on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023.
Brattleboro Union High School’s Aware group held a presentation about different civil rights leaders as part of MLK Day at Brooks Memorial Library in Brattleboro on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023.
Rep. Becca Balint, D-VT, listens to Brattleboro Union High School’s Aware group as they hold a presentation about different civil rights leaders as part of MLK Day at Brooks Memorial Library in Brattleboro on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023.
Brattleboro Union High School’s Aware group held a presentation about different civil rights leaders as part of MLK Day at Brooks Memorial Library in Brattleboro on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023.
BRATTLEBORO— People gathered at the community room at the Brooks Memorial Library on Saturday to engage in a conversation about civil rights leaders, including Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr., and a discussion about racism.
The program, “Revolutionary MLK and Unsung Heroes of the Civil Rights Movement,” was put on by Brattleboro Union High School’s Aware group. This was the first time the program had been held since the COVID-19 pandemic.
The group has also reestablished in-person meetings at the school as they work to raise consciousness in themselves and in their community.
Today Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which celebrates the birthday of King, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964. He was assassinated four years later. It is a federal holiday, which means government agencies, including postal service, banks and many corporate offices will closed for the day.
