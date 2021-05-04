BRATTLEBORO -- One person was taken to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital for possible smoke inhalation after a kitchen fire Monday night.
The Brattleboro Fire Department said a call for a smoke detector sounding at Apartment 2 at 61 Grove St. came in at about 9:25 p.m. Monday. Crews who arrived first found the lone occupant of the apartment on the front porch advising that her kitchen was on fire, which prompted the call to be upgraded to a first alarm, according to a news release.
"Crews stretched a 1.75-inch hose line into the apartment and knocked down the fire in the kitchen," the fire department said in the release. "Crews then confirmed all other occupants were out of the building. Fire crews checked for extension of the fire to only find a light smoke condition throughout the rest of the building. The building was ventilated and the air quality was metered."
The incident was determined under control by 9:46 p.m., according to the release. The kitchen is described as having "moderate damage" with smoke damage to other rooms inside the apartment making it inhabitable.
"Red Cross has been contacted to help find shelter for the occupant," the release states.
The other four units in the building, which is owned by SV Properties, were able to be reoccupied.
Brattleboro had two trucks and nine firefighters at the scene. Offering assistance at the scene were the Brattleboro Police Department, Red Cross and Rescue Inc.
A fire investigation is being conducted by BFD’s investigation team.
The department encourages everyone to ensure they have a working smoke and carbon monoxide detector on all levels of their homes.
"A working smoke alarm heard by other occupants in the building gave them notification that there was a fire in the building, allowing them to get out safely," the release states.