BRATTLEBORO — A 49-year-old woman who stabbed her ex-boyfriend in the stomach with a kitchen knife is being held without bail on a charge of first degree aggravated domestic assault with a deadly weapon.
According to court documents, because Tanya Lee Gagne, who is listed as having no fixed address, has a 1997 conviction for aggravated domestic assault, if found guilty, she could be sentenced to prison for the rest of her life.
In an affidavit submitted to Windham Superior Court, Criminal Division, Vermont State Trooper Cameron McCutcheon responded to Grace Cottage Hospital in Townshend on Aug. 1 at just past 7 p.m.
The victim, who had a jagged, one-and-a-half-inch long puncture wound on his abdomen about three inches above his belly button, told troopers he was visiting a friend in Brookline when Gagne entered the home to collect clothing left there.
Gagne was told to leave but instead "without warning, armed herself with a kitchen knife and stabbed him," states the affidavit.
The victim's friend, who drove him to the hospital, told troopers he saw Gagne holding a steak knife with a serrated blade when he entered the room, but did not see her stab his friend.
Troopers were also told a neighbor drove Gagne to Brattleboro after the alleged assault, advising he was not aware if she had stabbed the man.
Troopers attempted to locate Gagne but were unsuccessful and asked the court to issue an arrest warrant. She was taken into custody last week and was arraigned on Friday.
Windham Superior Court Judge ordered a weight of the evidence hearing to determine if Gange should continue to be held.
Gagne also has a conviction for a misdemeanor domestic assault in 1995.