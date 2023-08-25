BRATTLEBORO — More than 300 bakery employees who were terminated without advance warning can soon expect to receive 60 days of pay after a federal judge ruled their employer violated the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act of 1988.
Exactly how much of the $3.6 million each of the employees will get is dependent on their pay rate at the time of the 2021 closure of Vermont Bread in Brattleboro, Koffee Kup in Burlington, and Superior Bakery in North Grosvenordale, Conn.
"We can get money from these defendants and there are other entities out there controlled by [Leonard] Levie, against which we expect we'll be able to collect," said Stuart J. Miller, Lankenau & Miller, LLP in New York City, which represented the employees with the Gardner Firm, a law practice specializing in WARN Act class action suits. "Another thing about the Warn Act is the prevailing party is entitled to legal fees. The longer [Levie] stretches this out, our fees keep increasing."
Miller said the legal fees, which have surpassed seven figures, are independent of the amount awarded to the former employees.
"Class action suits under the WARN Act are sometimes not very rewarding," said Miller, especially when a company files for bankruptcy where there aren't any assets to make a claim against. "But this is not going to be a case like that. We feel that we have an excellent chance of recovering the judgment in full."
On April 26, 2021, employees at the three bakeries arrived to find themselves out of jobs, just 25 days after the struggling Koffee Kup and its affiliates were sold to American International Acquisition Corporation, of which Leonard Levie is the principal.
"Prior to April 2021, Kup Co. was in poor financial condition and was in default to its primary lender, Key Bank," wrote Judge William Sessions in his order issued on Aug. 22.
The WARN Act prohibits employers of 100 or more employees from ordering a plant closing or mass layoff until the end of a 60–day period after the employer serves written notice, wrote Sessions in his decision. WARN Act notification aims to provide workers and their families some transition time to adjust to the prospective loss of employment, to seek and obtain alternative jobs and, if necessary, to enter skill training or retraining that will allow these workers to successfully compete in the job market.
In early 2021, Koffee Kup hired G2 Capital Advisors, LLC to search for a purchaser or partner to provide the company with working capital. Jeffrey Sands, of Dorset Partners, LLC, brought Koffee Kup to AIAC’s attention.
Shortly after AIAC and KK Bakery Investment Company, which was formed by AIAC, acquired the bakeries, Levie and Sands testified in depositions that the financial situation "was much worse than previously disclosed," almost $1 million in gross sales below budget and it would require at least $10 million to salvage the business.
Sands testified that Koffee Kup withheld critical financial information from the purchasers but the court found AIAC had access to all financial documents necessary to make its decision.
"There is no dispute that AIAC/KKBIC was given access to sales data, was told that P3 results would be 'soft,' and knew that it was buying a failing company," wrote Sessions. "Financial distress in excess of what was previously estimated or expected by the buyer, despite the opportunity for a due diligence review, is not the equivalent of a sudden contract loss, government closure, or unexpected economic downturn. Moreover, the company met its demise in part because AIAC/KKBIC decided not to contribute additional money, including the funds [$2.5 million} pledged at the outset, to keep the business operating."
Sessions also noted that affidavits submitted by Sands and Levie "sometimes contradict prior communications" submitted as evidence in the case and given that evidence he could not find that a jury "could reasonably credit" the conclusions in the affidavits.
Sessions ruled against AIAC's argument that it was not a single employer for all three companies, which would have made it not liable under the WARN Act, because decisions for all three bakeries were made by the three-member board of directors, of whom Sands and Levie were two, and all three companies would have required a single infusion of rescue cash to continue operations. He also noted that prior to the purchase of the three bakeries by AIAC, they were operated as a single company.
Other exceptions under the WARN Act, including "unforeseen circumstances" and "faltering business," were also invalid, wrote Sessions, because there was documentary evidence contradicting testimony about alleged fraud in disclosing the company's financial situation and because AIAC/KKBIC knew it was purchasing a business that was in trouble.
Sessions also found that Koffee Kup itself, which held the assets of the companies and was under the control of the dissolution receiver, Linda Sullivan, was partially liable for payment of wages to the employees.
However, Sessions ruled that Koffee Kup could pursue reimbursement from AIAC.
"Because there's not enough money in the estate to pay the employees very much money, we spent a lot of our energy arguing that it should be the buyer, KKBIC and AIAC, who shut the company down that should be paying the WARN Act liability," said Peter Wolfson, of Dentons LLC who represented Sullivan. "And we prevailed on that."
"This final ruling in federal court is good news for former employees," said Sullivan, who worked through the state court to pay Koffee Kup's creditors from the company's estate and to provide paid-time-off balances to the former employees.
Miller said Levie could appeal the court's decision but he didn't expect such an appeal would be successful.
"It's a very powerful decision on so many different levels," he said.
Sessions also ordered AIAC and KKBIC to pay attorney's fees for their "willful and repeated violations of the discovery rules and this Court’s orders."
"Events prior to ... depositions displayed a lack of honest communication among the parties and an eleventh-hour witness substitution that resulted in a deponent who was ill-prepared to answer fundamental questions about the case," he wrote. "During depositions, and despite a warning from the Court that sanctions continued to be considered, Plaintiffs’ counsel was reportedly met with obfuscation and delay. Document production, whether requested by Plaintiffs or ordered by the Court, was often both delayed and inadequate. These events, viewed in the aggregate, occurred over a period of several months and prejudiced the opposing parties."
Jeff Sands declined the opportunity to comment. The Reformer sent an email to Leonard Levie but did not receive a response by press time.