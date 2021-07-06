BURLINGTON — Former employees of Koffee Kup and Vermont Bread Company will have to wait at least another week before they know when they will receive their paid-time-off balances.
During a court hearing on Tuesday morning, Judge Samuel Hoar was considering a motion to pay the nearly $800,000 in time off balances out of money being held by the receiver of the closed bakery’s assets.
“We’re still trying to figure out who’s going to carve out the bird,” said Hoar. “Who gets a leg and who gets a wing.”
On April 26, just three weeks after American Industrial Acquisition Corporation obtained a majority interest in Koffee Kup, three bakeries were shuttered without notice. In addition to Koffee Kup’s bakery in Burlington, Vermont Bread Company in Brattleboro and Superior Bakery in North Grosvenor Dale, Conn., were closed, pushing nearly 500 employees out of work.
While the employees received their final paychecks, they did not get paid for accrued time off out of the funds being held by the receiver, who was appointed by the court.
The receiver entertained a number of purchase offers and eventually sold Koffee Kup’s assets to Flowers Foods, which is based in Georgia.
The details, including the purchase price, were kept confidential, but Justin Heller, the attorney for the receiver, said the deal was sufficient to pay KeyBank, the primary lender, in full, and to pay the paid-time-off balances for the ex-employees.
Flowers Foods stated it has no immediate plans to reopen the bakeries but will be assessing “how they may fit our strategic network optimization efforts in the future.”
Alexandra Edelman, attorney for the Koffee Kup entitites, reminded the court on Tuesday that the motion to pay the employees was filed on May 10.
“These employees have been out there without any pay for their hard work,” she said, adding that there are funds available to get them their paid-time-off balances.
Edelman had asked the judge to take care of the PTO claim and allow the rest of the claims to be subject to a dissolution proceeding, officially winding down Koffee Kup’s existence.
Two weeks ago, Hoar approved a payment of $7.6 million to KeyBank, $213,000 to the Vermont Economic Development Authority and $84,000 to Continental Indemnity, an insurance company.
But now, attorneys for businesses who claim their clients are owed money for services and products supplied to Koffee Kup are asking the court to wait to pay the employees, who are considered unsecured creditors, until they know there is enough money to pay everyone, including the attorneys themselves.
The creditors include Lily Transportation, Ryder Truck Rental, Bernadino’s Bakery in Chicopee, Mass., Eastern Packaging in Lawrence, Mass., landlords Nedde/Essex and 784 Realty, Koffee Kup’s former vice president of manufacturing Lauris Benjamin Richards, and former CEO Jean-Francois Morin.
“There are some fair questions about whether or not this court can or should make an order authorizing payment of some of the proceeds of the sale to employees who are unsecured creditors,” said Andre Bouffard, counsel for Northeast Packaging.
Bouffard said his client objects to payment without knowing the details of the sale and how much money is left over after the payments that were authorized two weeks ago.
Amy Royal, representing Bernadino’s Bakery, which is owed $600,000, said her clients also objected to making that decision on Tuesday.
Ryder Truck Rental is owed another $500,000.
David Reier, representing Lily, which is owed more than $660,000, said issuing an order to pay the employees would be premature.
“The rules can be stated fairly simply,” he said. “The secured creditors always get paid before the unsecured creditors.”
The proposal to pay the former employees 100 cents on the dollar, said Reier, “would dilute the distribution that would be available to other unsecured creditors. ... The motion filed last week ... does not address this issue of priority [and] why the paid-time-off claims should be paid ahead of all the other claims.”
Currently, Flowers Foods owns Koffee Kup’s assets, but not the real estate where the assets were located. Heller said he expects that deal to close within the next two weeks.
“We need to know what the proceeds will be when the remainder of the sale closes,” said Reier.
Once the terms of the sale are revealed to the parties, said Reier, then they can decide on whether or not to object to paying the ex-employees.
“It is the lack of that information that is standing in the way of resolving the several issues before the court,” agreed Bouffard.
Hoar asked the parties to sign on to a stipulation that allows them confidential access to the details of the sale and scheduled another hearing for July 14 to discuss the stipulation.