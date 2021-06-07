BURLINGTON -- A surprise buyer for the assets of Koffee Kup Bakery has been announced and it appears employees who lost their jobs when the bakery in Brattleboro abruptly closed on April 26 are going to receive their paid time off.
During a court hearing to determine who should pay the balance of paid time off, KeyBank or the receiver of funds, it was announced the proceedings were no longer relevant because Flowers Foods had purchased the assets at a figure that will cover debt and money owed to the employees.
"While we are contractually bound to keep the purchase price confidential, we are authorized to disclose that the price is sufficient to pay KeyBank and others secured in full and to pay the PTO claims that are the subject of the first motion on for today in full," Justin Heller, attorney for the court-appointed receiver tasked with preserving the assets until they were sold, said Monday at the start of a remote hearing in Chittenden Superior Court, Civil Division. "By comparison, the other offers of Mrs. Dunster's and East Baking were not sufficient to pay even KeyBank in full."
Heller said late last week that the receiver got an offer from Flower Foods to purchase "substantially all of the Koffee Kup assets." Flower Foods is a publicly traded company and has annual sales in excess of $4 billion."
Flowers' products include Wonder, Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake and more.
KeyBank approved the offer and the sale closed Monday morning, Heller said. He called it "an excellent result for the receivership estate."
Flowers Foods purchased the Country Kitchen Bakery in Brattleboro in November 2018. Two months later, all 60 employees were laid off when the facility was closed. Flowers still uses the facility in Brattleboro, but only as a warehouse.
It is unclear at this time if Flowers Foods will resume operations in Brattleboro, at Koffee Kup in Burlington and Superior Bakery in North Grosvenor Dale, Conn.
"This was an unexpected development," said Adam Grinold, executive director of the Brattleboro Development Company, which has been helping to identify buyers, including East Baking Company in Holyoke, Mass., and Mrs. Dunster's, in Canada.
"At this time, we know none of the details or intent of the sale," he said. "We are reaching out to understand if there will be a return to normal operation. Our continued focus will be on the employees and their ability to return to work."
KeyBank declined to comment on the sale. A spokesman from Flowers Foods has not returned a request for more information.
Monday's hearings were scheduled to address a motion from Koffee Kup seeking an order requiring the receiver to pay employees accrued PTO. The court was also considering a sealed motion from East Baking related to its grievance that the company had not been selected as a purchaser.
Alexandra Edelman, attorney for Koffee Kup, withdrew the emergency motion for PTO but raised concerns about transparency. She said parties for the case did not know the price or anything about the process.
Records will be made available by the receiver, said KeyBank's attorney, Jack Kennelly.
Heller noted the receivership order does not include any direction on how the receiver should deal with surplus funds and whether former employees are entitled to any priority status for their PTO.
"We should have a conversation down the road on how this will work," said Judge Samuel Hoar Jr.
"Specifically here," he said, "that means getting the PTO into employee hands."
Hoar said he feels it would be "particularly unfair ... to impose upon the receiver the obligation to figure out which among potentially many unsecured creditors who is going to be the most favored creditor." That might fall more to the Koffee Kup entities, he said.
"It's a process that I'm not sure the current receivership order contemplates or gives this court the authority to supervise," he said. "And I'm not sure what the vehicle would be for giving this court jurisdiction to make that determination. But I think what I'm coming around to on all of this is that we may need further submissions."
Hoar also said East Baking may want to try to void the sale. He encouraged lawyers for the involved parties to interact before the next hearing scheduled for 3 p.m. June 22.
"Let's be clear," he said. "This is coming at all of us lightning fast and I don't think it's fair of the court to ask anybody today to state a firm position on any of this. Instead, what I think would make sense is for you folks to communicate, collaborate and see what you can come up with, and maybe there's a stipulated resolution."
Figures related to PTO need to be determined, Heller told the court. He said at first, the number he heard for claims owed for PTO totaled $790,000 but the receiver believes it is about half that amount.