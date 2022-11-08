BRATTLEBORO — Emilie Kornheiser was reelected to the Vermont House of Representatives, easily defeating a Republican challenger.
"I'm looking forward to returning to the statehouse and continuing to serve our extraordinary community," she said. "I want to keep working for a government that really feels like it is for us and by us, and have Brattleboro be a place where people can really make it work."
Kornheiser received 1,210 votes to Terry Martin's 428, according to unofficial results from the Windham-7 race provided by Town Clerk Hilary Francis at the polls Tuesday night.
"I feel incredibly honored that voters have continued to put their trust in me over these past four years, and I'm going to have the opportunity to do that again," Kornheiser said. "I hope that after the election, I'll continue to have opportunities to connect with folks in Brattleboro about what's working for them and what isn't, and ways we can work together."
Martin, a former state police trooper who ran as a Republican and did not campaign, could not be immediately reached.