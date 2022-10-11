BRATTLEBORO — A Vernon man who goes by the name Krist and has become known for disruptions in court hearings will be given another opportunity to prove he can represent himself at trial.
Krist, whose name has been listed in court documents as Kristopher Knutson, has been held on $50,000 bail since September 2021 after he was taken into custody following a five-day standoff.
He appeared Monday in Windham Superior Court, Criminal Division via WebEx from Southern State Correctional Facility.
A June order issued by Judge Michael Kainen found Krist’s “obstructionist behavior” was preventing him from representing himself, said Dana Nevins, deputy state’s attorney. However, Judge Katherine Hayes will grant him another chance via a motion hearing. She said Krist will need to explain how he intends to present himself at a trial using the appropriate legal process.
The multiday standoff began in the late afternoon of Sept. 2, 2021, when deputies with the Windham County Sheriff’s Office went to Krist’s Dunklee Drive home to confiscate his firearms, as was required in an abuse prevention order that was issued earlier that day.
Krist, 49 at the time, refused to turn over his firearms, and the result was a Vermont State Police presence at his Vernon home for the next five days, until tear gas was used to flush him out on Sept. 7, 2021.
Hayes said an evaluator found Krist has “very, very strong opinions” about government, the judicial system, the COVID-19 pandemic and religion.
“These beliefs are extremely strong but they do not make him mentally ill,” Hayes said. “They’re very, very different from other people but they do not make him mentally ill.”
In his most recent conversation with Krist, Attorney Rick Ammons of the Windham County Public Defender’s Office recounted, “he made it clear I’m not to represent him or act on his behalf.” Krist told the court that no one has responded to requests he has made related to the case.
“I’ve basically been stonewalled,” Krist said. “I had no documents sent to me by Mr. Ammons. It’s clear the prosecution is working with him. As far as I’m concerned, that’s prosecutorial misconduct.”
At a hearing in April, Krist said, “My assumption is that this court is operating at the behest of Satan. Whether you think that makes me crazy or not, you know, that’s on you. ... [T]his court ... is a good part of the foundation of [Satan’s] hierarchical structure, and this is a spiritual war for me.”
On Monday, Krist accused Hayes of “running a kangaroo court.”
Hayes took his comments on Monday as a desire to represent himself at trial. She said Ammons could serve as “shadow counsel,” meaning he could step in if needed.
When Krist voiced opposition about the plan including Ammons, Hayes said, “Not your call.”
“Human rights,” Krist repeated several times. “You’re going to stroll me into that kangaroo court and I’m going to bust it up.”
At one point, when discussing next steps, Hayes noted Krist was “waving his hands and making little talking gestures at me.”