WESTMINSTER — Following an investigation, Kurn Hattin Homes for Children reached an undisclosed settlement with former students who made allegations of abuse.
"The Independent Investigation found that some former Kurn Hattin staff were abusive toward students at different points over the approximately 60 years that the investigation covered," a statement reads. "The vast majority of this abuse occurred over 30 years ago, yet there were also claims from more recent years. Both Kurn Hattin and the claimants firmly believe that any abuse is too much and must not be tolerated."
According to a statement on the Westminster-based school and residential home for children's website first reported by VTDigger, "a number of former students" in the summer of 2020 raised allegations of abuse that occurred during their time as students. The allegations came shortly after Vermont eliminated the statute of limitations for claims of childhood sexual abuse in 2019, and shortly before Vermont removed the statute of limitations for claims of childhood physical abuse in 202l. They included physical and sexual abuse perpetrated by former Kurn Hattin staff members and students from the 1950s to 2020.
Some of the incidents were known to Kurn Hattin, including sexual abuse perpetrated in the 1980s by former staff member, Mark Davis, according to the statement. Davis was subsequently convicted of crimes after pleading no contest to molesting students at the school.
"It is Kurn Hattin’s position that many other allegations of abuse were not previously raised," the statement reads.
In response, Kurn Hattin hired McNeil Leddy & Sheahan of Burlington to conduct an independent investigation. Kurn Hattin said the law firm reviewed thousands of pages of relevant documents and interviewed claimants and additional witnesses, including current and former Kurn Hattin staff and former Kurn Hattin students, over a period of about 18 months.
The investigation found that some of the allegations of abuse were supported by evidence, and others were not, according to the statement.
"The claimants who suffered abuse or mistreatment are entitled to be heard, and Kum Hattin is grateful for their participation in this Process," the statement reads. "The Independent Investigation concluded that many of the claimants raised credible claims and should be credited for their courage to come forward no matter how long after the abuse occurred. The Independent Investigation further concluded that, although mistakes have been made over Kurn Hattin’s 130 years of operation, Kurn Hattin has been successful in its mission to transform the lives of disadvantaged children."
Kurn Hattin said it reached "a satisfactory settlement" with more than 90 percent of the former students who made allegations of abuse.
"Kurn Hattin has and will continue to use its best efforts to improve its policies, protocols, and training methods to ensure that it can continue to serve disadvantaged children in a responsible and caring manner," the statement reads. "Kurn Hattin is devastated by the fact that any former students were mistreated during their time at Kurn Hattin, and Kurn Hattin is sorry that any child was harmed. Kurn Hattin hopes that this process has brought some peace for them."
The organization's executive director and the law firm did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
In 2021, Members of the Vermont Senate received details of the abuse. Attorney Kim Dougherty had been asked to produce a timeline of abuse allegations at the 125-year-old school.
The allegations outlined by Dougherty included:
• In 2019, a female student came forward to say she had been repeatedly sexually assaulted by another girl with a toothbrush in the shower. The assailant had threatened to kill the student with a knife if she told anyone what was happening.
• In 2016, a boy was sexually assaulted by another boy, who Dougherty said “had already been identified … as having a propensity for sexual misconduct. Rather than removing him from the facility they put him in our client’s bedroom.” Dougherty said the house parents acknowledged they were aware of the perpetrator acting out specifically so he could be sent to bed at the same time as the victim.
• A 15-year-old cafeteria worker allegedly solicited and obtained nude photos from other students.
Dougherty also went back as far as the 1950s, detailing physical and sexual abuse of students by staff and house parents, sexual assault of younger children by older children, and sexualized behavior among students. She noted the “Mark Davis era” of the 1980s in which the former employee was allowed to resign in 1988 when allegations of abuse surfaced, and was allowed to return six months later as the spouse of a house parent.
According to one of the survivors, students would tie bedsheets together before Davis would enter their room so they could escape before he chose to victimize them. “They’d run away and be picked up by state troopers who would bring them back to Kurn Hattin, where they’d be beaten for leaving,” Dougherty said.
During the 1980s, a 12-year-old student was “repeatedly raped” by a staff member, and the house parent and executive director at the time were aware of it, Dougherty said. Their response was arranging for the girl to be fitted with a diaphragm and providing her with birth control pills at graduation, she said.
Another student, a 6-year-old girl, was repeatedly sexually assaulted with doll legs and other objects during the 1980s, Dougherty said.
Dougherty said allegations of student-on-student sexual assaults date back decades. She blamed inadequate supervision and improperly grouping teenagers with younger children in the school’s nine residential cottages.
Sexual conduct is not normal behavior for younger children, Dougherty told senators. “They learn these types of behaviors from others.”
On Sunday, Dougherty did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Sen. Brian Campion, D-Bennington County, released a statement after the 2021 hearing, calling the testimony "deeply disturbing."
"There appears to have been a breakdown in the controls and oversight," he said. "I am committed to get to the truth of this matter and to create systems that will prevent this from happening again.”