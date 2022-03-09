BELLOWS FALLS — Priscilla Lambert was reelected chairwoman of the Rockingham School Board on Monday night during the board's reorganizational meeting.
She was challenged for the leadership role by James "Jiggs" McAuliffe. The secret paper ballot vote resulted in a 3-2 vote.
Lambert was not reelected to her three-year seat on the board last week, falling to challenger Christopher Kibbe. But she had run for a second position, a two-year seat, and won that handily over a write-in campaign by former Rockingham School Board Chairman Rick Holloway.
Kibbe nominated McAuliffe to the chair position, and Lambert was nominated by Bill Morse, another newcomer to the board, during the reorganizational meeting.
McAuliffe said he would have "an independent mind as chair," and he noted he had never been employed by the school district. He served on the Rockingham board previously, including time as chairman.
Lambert said she worked hard in the past year as chairwoman, and worked on many committees, including policies and negotiations.
Lambert, a retired special education teacher at Bellows Falls Union High School, and Kibbe, the retired Windham Northeast Supervisory Union superintendent, traded pointed questions during the organizational meeting.
Lambert questioned whether Kibbe had a conflict of interest, and Kibbe questioned whether Lambert also had a conflict.
Earlier, they had disagreed on how Lambert added items to the agenda, and the use of Roberts Rules of Order for small boards.
"I hate to disagree," Kibbe at one point said to Lambert, "but I'm going to."
When it came to Rockingham's representation to the Windham Northeast Supervisory Union, Lambert, McAuliffe and Kibbe all expressed interest in serving.
But Lambert questioned whether Kibbe had a conflict of interest and whether he would be able to vote on financial issues.
Kibbe responded that he was not married and was not "financially connected to anybody." He declined to elaborate after the meeting, referring any questions to Lambert.
McAuliffe had objected to Lambert's complaint, saying it was unprofessional, and the matter was dropped.
After the meeting Lambert said she was making sure board members understood the board's conflict of interest policy, which includes the potential for the appearance of a conflict, not just an actual conflict.
McAuliffe said he was concerned because Lambert, before she retired, was the teachers' union representative to the supervisory union, and had filed many grievances against the school board.
"Because of that, there's the potential to be conflicted," he said, also pointing to Kibbe's employment as superintendent. He retired in 2018.