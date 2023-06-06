BRATTLEBORO — Lana Dever is leaving the Windham Southeast School District Board because she says she wants to focus on her family.
She plans to attend as a board member the Brattleboro Union High School graduation ceremony set for June 16, which will be her last day as a member, three days after the next board meeting.
“Recent developments in my life have necessitated that I step aside and focus on my family,” she said Tuesday. “Unfortunately, there is only so much of me to go around and my family is my priority as it should be. I’ve been honored to serve with this amazing group of dedicated individuals and have full faith in their ability to serve our community.”
Dever plans to stay involved and continue serving on the WSESD Social Justice Committee.
“I am invested in this community and will continue to be involved and support the board when issues arise that I might be of service,” she said. “I have enjoyed my time in the board and I am incredibly sad to leave.”
Dever said the district has “incredible schools with fantastic teachers, administrators, and students.”
“Sometimes we can lose sight of that as we tackle tough issues,” she said. “I feel so lucky to have been elected and to have worked on this board and I’ve made lifelong connections with people across all sectors of our community that I will continue to foster and collaborate.”
Dever is one of three women of color on the board. She’s been very supportive of changing the team name at the high school, noting at a recent board meeting that the Colonel is “now intrinsically linked forever with the racist history,” as a yearbook in 1996 featured a colonel with a confederate flag and a Black doll was burned at a homecoming bonfire two years later.
Before being elected in March 2022, Dever said she looked forward to working towards “compassionate and equitable solutions to the problems we currently face.”
She defeated Peter “Fish” Case for a three-year term as a Brattleboro resident.
When running for the position, Dever said she would “work to raise the voices of the most marginalized among us while fostering dialogue across town lines.”
“I can’t say enough what a pleasure and a privilege it has been to work with Lana,” board member Tim Maciel said Tuesday. “At times she was the spokesperson for the board, voicing opinions on crucially important issues that made us a better district, that resulted in a better learning environment for our students, all of our students.”
Dever “spoke out so eloquently on the mascot issue,” Maciel said.
“We heard the strong voice of a person with not only the passion that comes out of her own lived experiences, but a person who was well informed and intelligent in her analysis of a sensitive issue,” he said.
Maciel said he’ll miss Dever’s kindness, humor and deep compassion for others, but he’ll also be thankful for what he trusts will be a lasting friendship.
Dever previously served on the Community Safety Review Committee, which helped form recommendations in a report issued in 2021 which was adopted by the Brattleboro Select Board. She worked at Youth Services, delivered Meals on Wheels and participated at The Root Social Justice Center in different ways. She also served on the board for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Vermont and the Allocations Committee for United Way of Windham County.
“It has been my most profound honor and privilege to have served on a board with Lana Dever,” School Board member Anne Beekman said Wednesday. “She is a truly remarkable person of intelligence, discernment, and integrity. Her insights have been of invaluable service to the students of our district.”
Beekman said she’s “so very sorry” to see Dever go and hopes “she will come back again and again to raise her voice on behalf of our students, especially the most marginalized.”
“Her presence on this board has been a gift to the district, and I think that we have all learned a great deal from her,” Beekman said. “Despite her short service, she will leave a legacy of honesty, kindness, and respect that I hope will last forever.”
Beekman said the board will follow state law on filling board vacancies. Letters of interest will be requested then someone will be appointed to the position for the remainder of the term.
In October, David Schoales of Brattleboro resigned from the board. Appointed was Robin Morgan, who was then elected in March.