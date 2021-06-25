BRATTLEBORO -- With a shortage of housing and a pandemic making rent payments not so guaranteed, programs are available to go after both issues.
They were outlined Thursday at the Landlord Summit hosted remotely by the Housing Coalition of Southeastern Vermont, which included about 50 participants. Maggie Foley, coalition facilitator for the coalition, said the event's intent was to connect landlords with experts.
The coalition looks at ways to help prevent and end homelessness. Foley said the focus was on housing services for years, but more recently it expanded to explore adding to and improving housing stock.
Jen Stromsten, director of programs at Brattleboro Development Credit Corp., said the coalition created a strategic action plan that aims to take care of the most vulnerable community members and acknowledges there's a huge lack of housing in the area. The housing crisis only magnified during the COVID-19 pandemic, she said.
"Young people are struggling to buy their first house," she said. "It's a drag on single income households and retirees who want to stay in their communities but can't take care of a big place anymore because they can sell their house but they don't have anywhere to go."
The region's population is aging, Stromsten said, "but we also don't have people to fill jobs." She noted a lot of critical jobs, such as those in health care and education, are vacant.
Meeting participants learned about the Vermont COVID Emergency Mortgage Assistance Program (VEMAP) and Vermont Emergency Rental Assistance Program (VERAP). They were given opportunities to ask technical questions.
George Demas, general counsel at Vermont Housing Finance Agency, said the second round of VEMAP opened May 3 and can help landlords experiencing difficulties in paying mortgages due to the inability of tenants to make rent. The state provided $5 million for the new round "and we are fast approaching our limit so the need is definitely out there," he said.
Up to 12 months of past-due mortgage payments and property taxes can be covered by the program. More can be learned at vhfa.org.
Demas said a separate fund will make money available in the fall to help homeowners having troubles paying for mortgages, utilities, common charges and insurance.
Homeownership centers such as Windham & Windsor Housing Trust (WWHT), he said, "are helping walk people through any questions that they have and filling out applications."
Bruce Whitney, director of homeownership at WWHT, said his group is "working closely" with Southeastern Vermont Community Action on housing retention and assistance, and has limited funds to assist tenants.
Tyler Maas, program director at Vermont State Housing Authority, described getting "a tremendous amount of applications" for the program when it first launched in April and having a bigger backlog than anticipated. Funds can be used for rent or back rent, utilities, utility arrears, expenses related to housing, relocation costs, security deposits, internet services and repairs to bring units up to safe living conditions.
About 3,000 applications were submitted and 747 payments have been paid to households so far, Maas said.
"Most of the holdup is in missing information from people," he said. "We did have large data dumps from some of the big housing providers ... but we are catching up."
Maas said of the approximately $2,793,162 spent so far through the program, the large majority of applications approved involve arrearage. Information can be found at vsha.org.
Re-Housing
The Re-Housing Recovery Program is focused on bringing vacant housing units up to code in order to make them available at a federal fair market rental rates, said Shaun Gilpin, housing policy specialist for the Vermont Department of Housing and Community Development. He noted exceptions have been made for addressing roofs, boilers and similar issues.
A $30,000 grant is available to property owners for each unit and requires a 20 percent match from the owner. Information can be found at homemattershere.org/vt-state-rental-rehab-program.
Paul Martorano, multi-family rental improvement program coordinator at WWHT, counted about 72 units being rehabilitated in Windham and Windsor counties with funding made available through the program last year. He estimated about 90 percent of the households in the units came from the motel and hotel program run by the state to house the homeless during the pandemic.
"In that sense, it's been a very successful year," he said.
George Perides and his wife own about 20 rental units in four buildings, three of which are in Brattleboro and one is in Springfield. They applied to VERAP when a family fell behind in rent by about $5,000 or seven months.
"The tricky part was getting the tenants to fill out the application," Perides said. "This family and a lot of tenants have difficulty with anything that has to do with administration and government so we have to spoon feed them the information they need."
An antagonistic relationship makes things worse, Perides advised. He said the best approach is to "indicate that we are both on the same team, and we as landlords try to find the best solution so they can keep their housing and I can pay my bill."
The re-housing recovery program "required a bit more work," Perides said. He used funds to convert a three-bedroom apartment into a two-bedroom apartment and a studio apartment, and a garage into a studio apartment.
When first proposing the projects, Perides learned both properties already exceeded the town's density limits related to the number of units in the space. The town updated its zoning in 2015 and properties exceeding the cap before then could stay as they were.
For the new project, Perides said the zoning administrator suggested asking the Planning Commission to amend bylaws.
"He thought that we may succeed as the Planning [Commission] in the past had indicated a willingness to move towards a higher density population in Brattleboro for environmental reasons and to alleviate the rental crunch in town," Perides said, recalling approaching the commission in August then the Select Board approving interim zoning bylaws proposed by the commission in September. Now, the board is considering making them permanent.
Construction on the two units began in October. Perides said he would submit receipts to WWHT every one or two weeks then receive reimbursements for the work in roughly the same number of weeks.
By December, both units were completed and rented.
Brattleboro Planning Director Sue Fillion called Perides' proposal to add extra units "really reasonable." The town had been looking at ways to permit more units due to the housing need in town and Windham County, she said.
"It was a great opportunity to make a quick fix," she said.
The interim bylaw removed the density cap, which permitted only one unit per 6,000 square feet. Fillion said other dimensional standards control how buildings fit in a district so there wasn't concern about getting rid of the cap.
The interim bylaw also allows existing buildings with three, four or five units in residential areas as permitted uses.
"It's kind of a minor thing but it takes away some of the permitting, going before the [Development Review] Board and the expense of creating additional units," Fillion said.
About 22 units were permitted since the board approved the interim bylaw in September and would not have been permitted otherwise, she said. She encouraged those who own property in Brattleboro and have been told by the town in the past that they could not create another unit to come back to discuss the possibility.