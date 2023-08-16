TOWNSHEND — When pandemic-era programs and assistance were wrapping up or being reduced, West River Valley Mutual Aid explored ways to keep meal deliveries going to those with transportation barriers.
The volunteer group had been distributing and organizing deliveries for Everyone Eats, a program in Vermont that paid restaurants to provide free meals to anyone adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and Veggie Van Go. Around the same time of the announcement about Everyone Eats ending, the group heard there would be fewer resources at Meals on Wheels and cuts in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
"Back in December of last year, we basically saw the writing on the wall," said Juliette Carr, co-founder of WRVMA. "All the resources our community has relied on over the last two-and-half years were going to go away or getting smaller all at the same time."
Members of WRVMA worried how the highest risk people would fare with less access to food assistance. They began talking about different ideas "to soften that blow," Carr said.
Enter United Way of Windham County and the Townshend Community Food Shelf. Together with WRVMA, the groups discussed how to use the existing delivery network and their connection-making skills to start bringing food from the food shelf and existing resources to people who had difficulties accessing it.
Carr described Kathy Squires, member of the Townshend Community Food Shelf Board of Directors, as being "totally instrumental in designing the program and getting it off the ground."
Although it may sound simple and easy to adapt the new program based off Everyone Eats, Carr noted that it was complicated and took months. Her group also had to find funding, which came from the United Way of Windham County via a $5,000 Community Impact Grant.
Ruben Garza, executive director at the United Way of Windham County, is credited by Carr as being "so helpful." From the beginning of their conversations, he offered to assist once plans were fleshed out.
Deliveries through what's now dubbed the Last Mile Food Project began in April, before the grant came through.
"There was no gap for our community members who have been receiving Veggie Van Go and Everyone Eats meals delivered by West River Valley Mutual Aid over the last two-and-a-half years," Carr said. "We just kept going. We didn't have funding. We just did it anyway and trusted United Way and hoped for the best."
'Filling this gap'
Squires was recently packing regular food for Last Mile Food Project recipients at the food shelf, which is based inside the Townshend Church on the Common.
"These are people that can't really get out on their own," she said. "We're not supplying everything, but we try to supply three meals a week."
Until now, the local food shelf hasn't been able to offer home delivery.
"This program is essentially filling this gap that we've had, and that's really great," Squires said.
Meals provided to recipients are supposed to be simple to make. Some are specially tailored to a recipient's needs, such as dietary restrictions due to diabetes and inability to cook. Vegetables and fruit are always included along with shelf-stable items.
The Vermont Food Bank sells food to the food shelf below market price. Other items are donated.
"In the summer, we get produce, people just drop it off, which is really delightful," Squires said.
Her group also receives monetary donations and participates in Project Feed the Thousands. Once a month, recipients get veggies, fruits and other food from the Vermont Food Bank's Veggie Van Go program.
Squires said it's fun to try to see what kind of meals her group can come up with given the limited resources they have.
Mike Bills had been delivering food to participants in the Everyone Eats program. He intimately knew the need that exists.
On the day of the interview earlier this month, he estimated his deliveries would take about four-and-a-half hours to complete.
"I really enjoy it," he said. "It's a necessity and the recipients are very appreciative."
His canine companion Rosa has human and canine friends all along the route.
"Now, we're delivering food shelf food and also Veggie Van Go — that's once a month," Carr said, then Winnie Dolan makes homemade meals as part of Senior Meals once a month. "So people are getting a weekly delivery of grocery staples and easy-to-make meals, then prepared food."
The program is limited to people who don't have transportation. Carr said the recipients are mostly elderly people living in rural West River Valley communities with a lower socioeconomic status.
WRVMA would like to see a larger organization take the program over.
"We are in discussion," Carr said. "We have been reaching out to some groups. We also are spreading the word that we are looking. It's a little bit like dating."
Carr noted the program isn't expensive to run.
"It's not a big lift," she said. "It's finding the right fit."
Carr, a nurse practitioner at Grace Cottage Family Health, said she's hearing from community members burdened with rising costs and inflation. They're deciding whether to buy groceries or pay a bill.
Anything to reduce that burden is good, Carr said.
"People receiving the food are very happy about it and the people running the program feel good about their work," she said. "The idea of everything ending all at once for our most marginalized neighbors ... we had to try to do something."
Carr estimated her group served four to five times as many people through Everyone Eats compared to the Last Mile Food Project. WRVMA members have worked hard on finding resources to help those who don't qualify for the latter, she said.
The program is still open to those in need. Carr sees a potential for other rural communities to duplicate the effort, noting the issue isn't unique to the West River Valley.
Ilana Newtown, project coordinator, said her role is essentially working out the details. As a nurse at Grace Cottage, she was inspired to get involved with WRVMA.
"Really helping people with their basic needs is the most effective nursing, and food is part of that," she said. "I'm really interested in helping my community."
Having lived in southern Vermont her entire life, Newton wanted to give back and volunteer with the group. She credited Carr with spearheading the effort to find funding.
Initially, Newton mapped out routes. Now, Bills does that.
An anonymous donor paid for an additional day of Senior Meals in Newfane to cover the Last Mile Food Project recipients, Newton said. Altogether, she estimates 25 people or 16 households benefit from the Last Mile Food Project.
Currently, Newton acts as a point person for the program. She fields concerns from Bills, Dolan or Squires, and looks at the list each week to make sure everything is in order.
"The more rural areas can get lost in the fold," Newton said. "We got a focus on Brattleboro, which is needed of course. There's a lot more people there. But there's so many folks out in the rural areas that need care and can easily get lost, especially if they don't have transportation because you need to have a car to get what you need when you live in a rural area. I think this helps to address that. It's probably the tip of the iceberg but it does help."
Newton said she thinks COVID-19 "helped uncover needs already there." She thanked the United Way, Carr and other WRVMA members, Bills, Squires and Dolan.