WEST RIVER VALLEY — Funding came through for a new project connecting community members to food resources they have difficulty accessing otherwise.
West River Valley Mutual Aid (WRMVA) announced that it recently received a Community Impact grant from the United Way of Windham County to fund the Last Mile Food Project. Grocery and meal deliveries will be made to residents of the West River Valley, which includes Jamaica, Townshend, Brookline, Newfane and surrounding areas.
"We provide weekly staples and easy-to-prepare meals through the Townshend Community Food Shelf, monthly homemade meals cooked by Winnie Dolan, and fresh vegetables through Veggie Van Go," Ilana Newton, project coordinator of the Last Mile Food Project and a member of WRVMA’s Steering Committee, said in the announcement.
Newton said the program grew out of a need to continue feeding neighbors after COVID-19 pandemic funding ended and the popular Everyone Eats meals were no longer available. Restaurants owners and food truck operators were paid to provide meals to anyone adversely affected by the pandemic.
WRVMA was founded early in the pandemic as a group of “neighbors helping neighbors” in a rural, underserved corner of Windham County, according to the announcement. The group was well-positioned to connect people with food resources since they already had a delivery network established for food access programs such as Everyone Eats and Veggie Van Go.
Juliette Carr, co-founder and member of WRVMA’s Steering Committee, said the group spent the winter figuring out how to create something that could continue as COVID-era programs ended. She called the Last Mile Food Project “another child of necessity” that grew out of a desire to lessen negative impacts of the pandemic and economic pressures on the community.
“The Last Mile Food Project was created to lessen the ‘benefits cliff’ last spring when the pandemic State of Emergency ended: Everyone Eats was ending; Meals on Wheels, SNAP, and WIC benefits were decreasing; and many people were losing Medicaid, so we were really concerned about some of our neighbors' access to food," she said in the announcement. "One of our strengths as a volunteer group has been that we understand the issues because they affect us directly, so we can come up with creative, sometimes unorthodox solutions."
Gloria Cristelli, co-founder and member of WRVMA’s Steering Committee, noted that people are "all in different situations in life."
"Some of us in the West River Valley cannot access food because of a lack of transportation and others do not have family members near us to help," she said in the announcement. "The core value of WRVMA is neighbor helping neighbor. Even before the Everyone Eats program ended, WRVMA envisioned and implemented a way to help our neighbors in the West River Valley access food resources with a Last Mile Project.”
Kathy Squires, director of the Townshend Community Food Shelf, anticipates the new program could have a big impact.
“Now the Food Shelf is able to offer home delivery to those unable to get out, serving a population the food shelf was unable to help in the past," she said in the announcement.
The grant funds a weekly delivery driver, Mike Bills, and Newton’s stipend as project coordinator, which she has opted to donate back to the program for now in hopes of funding the program longer.
Bills expects the Last Mile Food Project will have "a profound effect on those who need it most." He said he's proud to be part of the effort.
"Many of those on my delivery route have no other options, some are medically homebound, and some have no transportation," he said in the announcement. "Most are senior citizens. There are also those who live remotely and alone, and these deliveries are about the only contact they have with others. I know this program is a Godsend for them."
Bills said he looks forward to delivering food, not just for providing that service but talking with recipients to see if there's anything else they need.
"I thank the program for making this all possible," he said.
Newton said members of WRVMA’s Steering Committee — Carr, Cristelli, Newton, Jeryl Julian Cisse and Kate Gehring — are grateful to the United Way of Windham County’s Community Impact Committee for awarding the grant, United Way of Windham County Executive Director Ruben Garza for guidance and encouragement, Restorative Justice of Southern Vermont for fiscal sponsorship, and Squires for close collaboration to improve food access in the West River Valley.
WRVMA said that when the grant runs out, it hopes to hand the established delivery route over to a more established organization to provide long-term food resource delivery. Information can be found at westrivervalleymutualaid.wordpress.com.